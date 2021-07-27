Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, recently met her primary school French teacher in France

Louisa shared a lovely video of herself and the former teacher, uncle Reuben, having some good vibes

She narrated how uncle Reuben lashed her in class three after she placed sixth in her terminal exams

Louisa is in France with her husband and other crew members of the Burniton Music Group

Dancehall music star Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (nee Ansong) are currently on a trip to France.

As part of their rounds, Dr Louisa has met with one of her primary school teachers who resides in the European country.

According to Stonewboy's wife, the teacher, identified as Uncle Reuben, taught her French when she started school.

Dr Louisa shared a video of herself and uncle Reuben on the streets of Paris, the French capital. The video had the two of them in a side embrace as they had a chat in front of a car.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Stonebwoy's wife revealed that she was about two years when she first met Uncle Reuben.

Uncle Reuben's lashes

She further narrated how uncle Reuben came to lash her when she placed sixth in her first term exams in class three.

Those, Louisa added, put her on her toes and ensured that she reclaimed the first position in class.

"Several years later, he hosted my husband and I at his home yesterday in Paris during our trip and treated us to some very tasty fufu and barima nkwan to make up for those lashes . God bless uncle Rueben," parts of the caption read.

Stonebwoy and family's weekend vacation

The trip of Louisa and Stonebwoy to France comes after the couple went on a weekend vacation recently.

The Putuu singer's family visited the Akosombo area for their vacation with some of his Burniton Group members on board.

Videos and photos from the vacation have popped up showing some of the sweet moments.

