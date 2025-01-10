Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has weighed in on who is the better player between Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari

The 64-year-old was put on the spot to select between the two iconic Ghanaian midfielders in a quick-fire interview

Meanwhile, Appiah has shot down reports linking him to an immediate return to Black Stars after his AFCON qualification with Sudan

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

James Kwesi Appiah has shared his thoughts on a debate that has long intrigued Ghanaian football fans—who is the better player between Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari?

The Sudan national team head coach faced this challenge during a rapid-fire interview comparing Ghana's football icons.

Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah has chosen between Sulley Muntari and Michael Essien who is the better player. Photos by Matthew Ashton, Javier Soriano, and Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Appiah chooses between Essien and Muntari

The clip, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows Appiah momentarily stumped when asked to choose between the two celebrated midfielders.

Caught in a light-hearted dilemma, he jokingly asked if he could pick both, sparking laughter among those present.

However, when pressed further, the 64-year-old ultimately gave the nod to Essien over Muntari.

Appiah crowns Asamoah Gyan as GOAT

The interview didn’t end there. Appiah was asked to compare Essien with other Black Stars legends, including Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Stephen Appiah.

In the end, he selected Gyan, a player he deems the finest he has ever coached, per Ghanaweb, highlighting the striker’s remarkable contributions to Ghanaian football.

Essien and Muntari: Football careers worth celebrating

Essien and Muntari, both retired from professional football, boast storied careers that began at Liberty Professionals.

Michael’s journey took him from Bastia to Olympique Lyon before cementing his status as a global star at Chelsea.

Muntari, on the other hand, honed his skills in Italy, representing clubs like Udinese, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

On the international stage, the pair played pivotal roles in Ghana's football history.

They were instrumental in securing the nation’s first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006 and contributed to its memorable run to the quarter-finals in 2010, although Essien missed that tournament due to injury.

As noted by ESPN, their international careers ended on a sour note at the 2014 World Cup, but their contributions to the Black Stars remain undeniable.

While neither could end Ghana’s long wait for an Africa Cup of Nations title, their legacies as modern-day legends of Ghanaian football endure.

Appiah’s selection of Essien adds another layer to a discussion that will continue to captivate fans for years to come.

Kwesi Appiah rules out Black Stars' return

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Kwesi Appiah had declined the opportunity to return as Ghana’s Black Stars coach.

The former Ghana international guided Sudan to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, surpassing the Black Stars in their qualifying group.

Despite mounting calls for him to leave his Sudanese role and take up the reins in his home nation, the 64-year-old remains resolute, stating that a return to the Black Stars is not under consideration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh