Actor and politician John Dumelo's son, John Jnr, has started his education

John Jnr has been enrolled in a daycare (nursery school) in Montreal in Canada

His mother, Gifty, shared photos of little Dumelo's first day as a pupil

John Dumelo Jnr, the two-year-old son of actor and politician John Dumelo, has started schooling. He did not start school anywhere in Ghana but all the way in Canada.

According to Gifty, the mother of the little Dumelo, her son is a pupil of A Kid's World Daycare.

Mrs Dumelo made the revelation while sharing photos of John Jnr on his first day of going to school.

The photos show the two-year-old boy wearing a pullover over a pair of shorts and a pair of sneakers.

Sharing the photos, Gifty Dumelo seemed to have been amazed by the fast growth of her son.

"They grow so fast ...daycare day @akidsworldstjean .... @impeccable_sena," she said while tagging her son's school.

Where John Jnr's school located?

Checks by YEN.com.gh indicate that A Kid's World Daycare is located at Dollard-des-Ormeaux, a suburb of the Canadian city of Montreal

The school, according to its website, seeks to provide a learning environment that focuses on the specific needs of each child and a place of fun, adventure, and safety.

Mrs Dumelo in no makeup photo

Meanwhile, Mrs Dumelo recently showed off her real beauty with her latest photo on social media.

The new photo had the actor's wife stepping out with her natural face without any makeup as she took John Jnr to school.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mrs Dumelo is seen wearing a white mini dress with bangles and earrings to match.

