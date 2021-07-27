Van Vicker: I would have graduated earlier if free SHS was available in my time

Free SHS is one of the flagship policies of the government led by President Akufo-Addo

Van Vicker thinks the policy would have helped him because his mother was not rich

It is unknown if this is an endorsement of the policy

Actor Van Vicker claims he would have earned his first degree some two decades ago if the Free SHS policy of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government was an option.

Over the weekend, Vicker graduated from the African University College of Communications (AUCC) with a Bachelors degree in Strategic Communications.

Sharing his story in an Instagram post, he stated he should have enrolled in a tertiary organization in 1997 but could not do so because his mother could not afford to pay his fees.

He reckons if funds were available, he should have earned his degree in the early 2000s.

"I could not enroll at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds. If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001," reads his post.

Vicker won the Best Student in Strategic Communication and Best Communication Student awards.

Read his full statement below.

Meanwhile, aside from his acting and educational life, Vicker is also a devoted family man. A few months ago, he dedicated a beautiful post to his daughter on social media on her birthday.

He described her as a perfect daughter and wished her a happy celebration.

Also, prior to this year's father's day, he shared thoughts on the kind of gifts he expects ahead of the day set aside every year to celebrate fathers.

Vicker mentioned gifts that are supposedly seen as go-to options, and in all caps, perhaps for the sake of emphasis said men did not want that.

