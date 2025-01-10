Farida Mahama, in a video, flaunted her beautiful looks as she hung out with some friends in a luxurious car

President John Mahama's daughter wore heavy makeup as she fixed her hair and jammed to a hip-hop song

Farida Mahama's video triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians, who have shared their views

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, has courted attention after a video of her flaunting her looks surfaced on social media.

The youngest child of the first family in Ghana has recently become the subject of numerous admirers following her father's return to the office of the presidency for a second term after serving as the country's leader from 2012 to 2016.

Farida Mahama has also earned praise from Ghanaians for her philanthropic works through her foundation, Serenity Community Club (SCC).

The President's daughter recently embarked on a charity drive on December 31, 2024. She visited the La Polyclinic to donate a truckload of items to nursing mothers, including baby diapers, wipes, and meals from Papaye Fast Food.

Farida Mahama also stole the spotlight at President John Mahama's presidential inauguration dinner, where she had numerous interesting interactions with her elder siblings, parents and other attendees.

Farida Mahama flaunts beautiful looks

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Farida Mahama flaunted her beautiful looks in a white long-sleeved shirt and an expensive necklace.

President John Dramani Mahama's daughter wore heavy makeup. She recorded herself fixing her hair and jamming to a hip-hop song as she sat in the front seat of a luxurious car.

She was in the car with her friends as they hung out and cruised through town for a fun time. Below is the video of Farida Mahama flaunting her beautiful looks in a car:

Farida Mahama's video stirs reactions

The video of Farida Mahama flaunting her beautiful looks in a car triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

BLAY_02 commented:

"Farida, you foine pass Nicki Minaj💕💋."

PA4 said:

"Be careful, young lady, and listen to advice oo. This world is something else oooo."

Evangelist Meek Wise commented:

"Please cover yourself well because you are our future vice president. May our lord Jesus Christ bless you more and protect you and your family."

Asadullah Yumzaa said:

"Good morning to the first baby last of our beloved Nation. I am Ubaidullah from Tamale. May Allah bless you for the good work you are doing. How can my school get in touch if they need your help? Thank you."

Joy commented:

"Don't do too much, and don't let social media change you. Much love 🥰."

Kwesi Cute said:

"Farida, I am still praying to God we meet😭."

Hannah Dunckel commented:

"This our Presido daughter na Baddie o 😂."

Robest GH interacts with Farida Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Robest GH was among several guests who attended President Mahama's inauguration dinner on January 8, 2025.

The staunch campaigner for the National Democratic Congress and its flagbearer before the elections encountered Farida Mahama at the event.

Robest GH recorded his conversation with the President's daughter during the inauguration dinner, earning plaudits from Ghanaians online.

