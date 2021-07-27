Twene Jonas has been seen in a new video flaunting a Bentley on the streets of America

The outspoken social commentator indicated that he was very rich and took a swipe at his critics

Archipalago is currently in Twene Jonas's State with the mission of exposing the "Glass Nkoaa" crooner

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Popular Ghanaian social media commentator, Twene Jonas, has been spotted in a new video flaunting a sleek Bentley car while taking a swipe at his critics.

In the new video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Jonas was seen seated in the driver's seat of the convertible car as he flaunted his iPhone as well for all to see.

He took a swipe at all those claiming he was homeless and said contrary to their claims, he was living his best life.

Twene Jonas was heard in the video saying the white Bentley he was sitting in cost a whopping $1.5 million.

Against fuor enkor wu - Twene Jonas jabs critics as he pulls up in Bentley in video. Source: Instagram/Twene Jonas

Source: Instagram

He also pointed to the sneakers he had on and the camera zoomed in on them as he claimed they were worth more than $1,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Twene Jonas was heard saying "We run the city" and added that he was so rich that his money cannot diminish even if he spent it on many things.

The Glass Nkoaa crooner said he was waiting for anyone to say he was homeless and quizzed if homeless people could pull up in expensive cars.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian blogger and part-time musician Dennis Anane famed as Archipalago or Palago Mufasa, has been seen in a video going on a hot search for Twene Jonas.

Palago, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, saw the blogger pacing the streets of an American street looking for Jonas.

He indicated some days ago that he was going to Jonas' State to confront him over his viral Facebook Live videos in which he jabs Ghanaian leaders.

Archipalago was seen looking for Twene Jonas on the street corners and subway stations as he implied that it could be possible that the Glass Nkoaa crooner was homeless.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen