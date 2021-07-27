Archipalago has been seen in a video looking for Jonas in a State in USA

The musician and blogger indicated that he wanted to ask Jonas some questions

Archipalago added that he was not enthused about how Jonas disrespected leaders in Ghana

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian blogger and part-time musician Dennis Anane famed as Archipalago or Palago Mufasa, has been seen in a video going on a hot search for Twene Jonas.

Palago, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, saw the blogger pacing the streets of an American street looking for Jonas.

He indicated some days ago that he was going to Jonas' State to confront him over his viral Facebook Live videos in which he jabs Ghanaian leaders.

Video drops as Archipalago 'chases' Twene Jonas out of his hideout in USA. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

Archipalago was seen looking for Twene Jonas on the street corners and subway stations as he implied that it could be possible that the Glass Nkoaa crooner was homeless.

While walking on the streets, the Fa Ne 10 singer said because he was in Twene Jonas State to ask him questions pertaining to his videos.

He added that Twene Jonas had run away from the area because he saw a video of him (Palago) boarding a flight just to come to look for him.

The video came to an end with Archipalago not finding Jonas but it is yet to be ascertained if he has been fortunate in his search.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After posting the video online, Palago Mufasa captioned it: "Where’s Glass Nkoaaa??? I’m in the city, come let’s have a conversation!! He can address the leaders without insults, the insults is too much he gotta put a stop to it"

Fans of Archipalago took to the comment section to react to the video.

morrow.23 came in with the comment: "Bro the insults is too much. Lago I'm here in Ghana when I get back to Atlanta I'm holla at you we have to reason with this nigga if not let's expose his a$$ for all them lies"

bobotebogh had this to say: "U are jealous of him make he says the truth u want to gv him problem"

princeofkwahu wrote: "Skin pain and blood pressure is killing Archipelago ... Jonas all the way"

There were a number of comments that showed that people were not happy with how Archipalago was going about the issue.

In a related development, Twene Jonas found himself in hot water after another Ghanaian living in USA confronted him on the streets.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman known as Chris Dollar was seen walking on the streets and bumped into Jonas who was also on his social media rant.

The man approached him and asked why Jonas was always trying to disgrace Ghanaians in America by his actions and words.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh