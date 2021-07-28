A young Nigerian, Fidel Obumnaeme Agazue, has impressed many as he fabricated a gas cooker from iron

The FUTO student said he is happy that the Imo state government acknowledged his work as a way to encourage him

Many people who saw his work on Facebook said that the young man will go far in life with his skillset

A Nigerian student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Agazue Fidel Obumnaeme, has wowed many with the gas cooker he made using materials he sourced locally.

He is a final year student from the department of soil science. Photos of his piece show that the cooker also has baking and drying compartments.

Fidel Obumnaeme Agazu was visited by the Imo state government. Photo source: Fidel Obumnaeme Agazu

I am honoured

Days after his work trended, the Imo state government visited his workshop as a sign of honour. The delegate was led by Honourable Eric Uwakwete.

On his Facebook page, Agazue said he is so honoured by the attention he has received so far from his schoolmates, family and the government.

The young genius revealed that what bothered him so much was seeing people patronizing foreign products more than those made locally. He said he is on a mission to right the wrong with his skill.

Buy Nigerian products, grow the economy

The FUTO finalist appealed to people to patronize local builders more so that the nation's economy can grow.

See his post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions his amazing work got below:

Eric Uwakwe said:

"Remain blessed for life my brother…. God is with you."

Goodnews Chiamaka Mikky said:

"God continue to prosper and bless the works of your hand amen."

Chinasa Patty Ben said:

"Congratulations my dear, the world shall come to your rising... I celebrate you."

Amaram Chinyere Maria said:

"You have done well and it cannot be any other way out this Jisie Ike nwa m."

Uchechi Judith said:

"Wow this is awesome. More grace and greater heights dear."

Rejoice Eweka said:

"What a great work.am so happy for you."

Another Nigerian builder

