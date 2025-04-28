The Office of the Special Prosecutor has filed 15 criminal charges against former IMCIM Secretary Charles Bissue over alleged corruption and related offences

Reports indicate that Bissue allegedly accepted GH¢35,000 in bribes to bypass mining license procedures, following a sting operation by Tiger Eye P.I

After unsuccessful attempts to block his prosecution, Bissue and Owusu are scheduled to appear in court on May 6, 2025

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has been slapped with fifteen (15) criminal charges by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He has been accused of corruption and abuse of office linked to illegal mining and related activities.

Kissi Agyebeng goes after Charles Bissue. Image source: Kissi Agyebeng, Charles Bissue

Source: Facebook

The charges, lodged at the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra, stem from incidents that occurred between January and February 2019.

According to the OSP, Mr Bissue has been accused of accepting bribes totalling GH¢35,000 from Benjamin Adjapong - directly and through intermediary Andy Owusu - to fast-track the renewal of an expired mining license for ORR Resources Enterprise without due process.

Mr Bissue faces nine counts, including "Using Public Office for Profit" under Section 179C(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for allegedly receiving GH¢15,000 on January 22, GH¢10,000 on January 30, and another GH¢10,000 on February 8 to bypass IMCIM’s vetting protocols.

He also faces charges under "Corruption by a Public Officer" outlined in Sections 239(1) and (3) of Act 29, as amended by Act 1034.

Meanwhile, Andy Owusu has been charged with six counts, including "Aiding Bissue’s Corruption" under Section 179C(b), "Corruption of a Public Officer," and "Accepting Bribes to Influence a Public Officer" under Sections 239(2) and 252(1).

Investigators allege Owusu received GHC5,000 payments in Kumasi after falsely promising he could secure approvals from Mr. Bissue.

The OSP’s findings point to a sting operation conducted by Tiger Eye P.I., where Mr. Owusu allegedly negotiated a GH¢100,000 bribe — later reduced to GH¢40,000 — with Mr. Adjapong, who posed as a representative of ORR Resources. Prosecutors claim Mr. Bissue ultimately pocketed GH¢35,000, while Owusu kept GH¢15,000.

In return, Mr. Bissue is said to have issued fraudulent permits and compliance stickers, falsely certifying that ORR Resources met the necessary legal requirements to operate.

The IMCIM, established in 2017 to tackle illegal mining, was dissolved in 2021 amid several corruption scandals, including allegations against Mr. Bissue involving the misappropriation of seized excavators and gold nuggets.

Efforts by Mr Bissue to shield himself from prosecution have been unsuccessful. In November 2024, the Human Rights Court dismissed a final lawsuit he filed against the OSP, in which he alleged harassment and unlawful targeting. The court found no merit in his claims and ruled that the OSP acted within the law.

Mr. Bissue and Mr. Owusu are scheduled to appear before the court on May 6, 2025, to answer the charges.

See the post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh