Social media, particularly Twitter, has been on fire for popular Ghanaian cleric, Obinim, after a video of him explaining hip-hop artiste, Black Sherif's sermon song surfaced online

As a previous report by YEN.com.gh captured, Daniel Obinim, founder of the International God's Way Church showed off one of his apparently hidden skills in the video.

Sheldon's reaction

Out of the tens of thousands of reactions Ghanaians have been sharing on the video, one that was of particular interest was that of Kwadwo Sheldon who is known to break down songs for a living.

In a tweet, Sheldon made an emotional video of himself in which he alluded to the fact that Obinim was taking his job.

See the video below:

Aside from Sheldon, below were some other hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on the interesting and revealing video that has been trending the whole day.

@Founda_ told Obinim that he is supposed to focus on Methodist hymns not hip-hop

Angel Obinim de3 like your own for be breaking down of Methodist hymnal songs, “sad boy in the house” for no be your thing.

@Abrantielove used the occasion to throw a shade at Yaw Tog by saying:

Obinim made Black Sherif more popular in Ghana because of the breakdown (second sermon)

@BoyeKweku indicated:

Obinim wants to revive his dead Bishopric prophetic career through music breakdown and he's doing very well. Kwadwo Sheldon should come out with another strategy else la wu.Face with tears of joy

@Franky_beezy mentioned:

Since Obinim has officially taken over Kwadwo Shleldon's breakdown job, I must text chris now maybe he can help me make a living from Sheldon's fooling carreer, e hard oo

@iamsamuelpagge gave Obinim all the credit:

You may not like Angel Obinim but his breakdown of Black Sheriff's 'Second sermon' song is the best thing you'll find on the internet today!

@Opresii told the cleric to switch professions

Angel Obinim has been in the wrong profession all this while... Breaking down of music is his real profession.

Young rapper Black Sherif has been dominating social media headlines after releasing his latest freestyle titled Second Sermon.

The Second Sermon, a sequel to an earlier freestyle titled First Sermon, has become a big hit.

Just about one week after the song's release, Black Sherif's Second Sermon clocked over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

YEN.com.gh gathered some interesting facts about the young rapper.

