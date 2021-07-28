It looks like Obinim is coming for Kwadwo Sheldon's job as Ghana's top music reviewer

In a funny video posted online, he breaks down the meaning behind the lyrics of 'Second Sermon' by Black Sherif'

Sherif has received endorsement from the likes of Abeiku Santana and Nana Ama McBrown

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Daniel Obinim, founder of the International God's Way Church has shown off one of his apparently hidden skills.

In a video posted on Instagram, Obinim is seen giving meaning to the lyrics of 'Second Sermon' by Black Sherif, arguably the biggest song currently in Ghana.

Obinim breaks down Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' in a hilarious video. Photo source: @blacksherif_ @BishopObinimMinistries

Source: Instagram

He seems to have impressed commentators, with many suggesting he would take over the job of Sheldon as Ghana's top music reviewer.

"Somebody tell kwadwo Sheldon he has a new competitor in town oooo n he dey breakdown the song physically and spiritually," commented Instagram user azizramadan221.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has gathered some facts about the young rapper.

Black Sherif is officially known as Mohammed Ismail Sherif and he is known at home as Kwaku Frimpong which he mentioned in the Second Sermon song.

Apart from his stage name, Black Sherif also goes by the nickname Blacko. He was born on January 9, 2002.

Black Sherif is known to be one of the Kumerica guys making waves in the music industry. But he originally hails from Konongo Zongo.

The rapper had his basic education in Konongo before proceeding to Kumasi Academy for his senior high school education where he completed in 2019. He is currently a student at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

Black Sherif identifies as a Hip-hop artiste with much concentration on the sub-genre, Trap. He even made the point in his First Sermon that he has been 'trapping' for a long time.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown posted a video in which she jams to a song by Black Sherif.

The UTV show host publicised the clip flexing her dance moves although she could hardly sing the song verbatim.

Black Sherif received another high-profile endorsement from celebrated broadcaster Abeiku Santana.

During his drive time show, Ekwando Dwoodwoo on Okay FM, Santana stated that Sherif's talent will see him take over the music industry on the African continent.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen