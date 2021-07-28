Danica Patrick's net worth 2021: How much does the racing star make?

Danica Patrick's net worth has been tremendously growing over the years. She is a well known former professional racing driver. She is also an actress who has appeared in a few films and television shows. Throughout her career, she has accumulated considerable wealth worth envying. So, how much is Dana Patrick worth in 2021?

Danica Patrick is known for her fierce competition in renowned races like NASCAR and IndyCar. She is also one of the greatest IndyCar competitors of all time.

Who is Danica Patrick?

Danica Patrick was born on March 25, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. Terry Joseph and Beverly Ann, her parents, lived in Beloit, Wisconsin where they operated a coffee business.

The Wisconsin native has one sibling called Brooke Patrick who has been supportive of his sister as a pro driver.

The American actress was allowed by her father to drop out of school in oder to pursue auto racing. Danica has stated in several interviews that her parents' sacrifices made things easier for her.

As a result, she was able to transition to professional auto racing at ease. So what is the net worth of Danica Patrick? How rich is she?

What is Danica Patrick's net worth?

How much is Danica Patrick's worth? Danica's net worth is estimated to be approximately $80 million. She has gained much fame through her handwork. She is considered the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel racing.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she easily earned $10 million per year at her racing peak, split roughly evenly between salary/winnings and endorsements.

The net worth of Danica Patrick is huge as she is a multi talented woman. has earned most of her fortune from her long-term career as an auto racer, actress, and other endeavours.

Career as a professional auto-racing driver

Danica is a professional racing driver who has won various titles in her career endeavours. She started her racing career with midget cars. She has become very popular and has graced the covers of FHM, Sports Illustrated, and ESPN magazine.

She was ranked 50th Most Powerful person in the world of sports in 2008. She also appeared on the Forbes list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities four times. Some of her career highlights and stats include:

A sixth finish in the 2008's Indy 500

Second finish in 2000's Formula Ford

A win at Japan's 2008 Indy Car Race

Finished eight and became the first female NASCAR driver to win a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series pole.

Won the 2018 Kids' Choice Sports award

Was voted Favorite Female Athlete at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2008, 2012, and 2013.

Acting career

Besides racing, she has also appeared in several films and television shows. She made her acting debut in 2010 in an episode of CSI: NY, where she played a racing driver suspected of murder.

She has also hosted several TV shows on Spike TV. Here are some of her famous films and shows

Films and TV shows

2019: Charlie's Angels

2008: American Chopper

2010: CSI: NY

2013: Chopped

2016: Blaze and the Monster Machines

2017–2019: Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures

2017: American Ninja Warrior

2019: Project Runway All Stars

2020: Beat Bobby Flay

2021: Running Wild with Bear Grylls

The talented actress has also appeared in the music video Show Me What You Got by Jay Z and Girls Like You by Maroon F and Cardi B.

Endorsement deals

Her brand endorsements included Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance, and Tissot. But she was most famous for her long-running partnership with GoDaddy.

Other endeavours

Patrick owns her brand of wine called Somnium. The vineyard is located in the area of St. Helena, California, near the Howell Mountain AVA. She also owns an athleisure collection.

Danica Patrick's net worth is proof that the actress and former car racer has beaten all odds. Her journey to fame and success is definitely worth reading.

