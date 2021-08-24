Naomi Osaka's net worth 2021: Is she the highest paid female athelete ever?

When it comes to the sports industry, Naomi Osaka is not a new name to many. She is a young professional tennis player from Japan who is well-known for her achievements on and off the court. She began playing professional tennis at the age of 16 in 2013 and has since established a name for herself in the sports world. So, what is Naomi Osaka's net worth?

Naomi was trained to play tennis by her father, who trained her and her sister, Mari. He has always been very supportive of their careers. Just at the age of 23, Naomi has already achieved great success. She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, having won four tournaments in a row from 2018 to 2021.

Who is Naomi Osaka?

Naomi Osaka was born in Chuo-Ku, Osaka, Japan, on October 16, 1997, to Leonard Francois and Tamaki Osaka. Her father is from Haiti's Jacmel, and her mother is a native of Hokkaido in Japan.

She has an older sister called Mari, who is a retired professional tennis player. Just like Naomi, Mari has also competed in various tournaments.

What is Naomi Osaka's net worth in 2021?

How much is Naomi Osaka worth? The tennis player is worth millions, but no definitive source says how much she is worth in 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Naomi Osaka's net worth is estimated to be at $25 million.

How much money did Naomi Osaka make? According to Forbes, the Japanese tennis star is currently the highest-paid female athlete ever, with her annual earnings currently reported to be about $60 million. Her previous earnings are:

In 2013 her net worth was $7 million

In 2018 her net worth was $8.8 million

In 2019 her net worth was $24.3 million

Career

Naomi was trained by her dad how to play tennis from a younger age. She started her career journey at the age of 15 years, working with Patric Tauma at the ISP Academy. She took up a few junior tournaments before heading straight for the ITF Women's circuit.

Her perseverance and love of tennis have propelled her to the top. She competed in the U.S. Open Grand Slam against Serena Williams, the world's best tennis player. Then, she made history by becoming the first Japanese and Asian woman to win a Grand Slam singles tournament.

Awards

Naomi Osaka has set a record for young women playing professional tennis. Some of her awards include.

Women's Tennis Association

Grand Slam tournament

Indian Wells title

Australian Open

The Second US Open title

Endorsements

Osaka boasts a wide range of sponsorship deals with Beats Electronics, Airbnb, BodyArmor, and Louis Vuitton.

She is a brand ambassador of Nissan, a Japanese vehicle manufacturer, and Citizen Watch, a Japanese electronics company. She also supports a number of other Japanese companies, including Nissin Foods, Shiseido Cosmetics, Wowow and All Nippon Airways, a noodle manufacturer (ANA).

Naomi Osaka is one of the global ambassadors for Mastercard. In November 2020, Osaka partnered with Nike to launch her first apparel collection, which features polos, sweatshirts, and more activewear with her personal logo.

The tennis star launched a second collection in 2021, which includes crop tops, mesh bodysuits, T-shirts, and more. Also, Barbie launched a doll in Osaka's likeness in July, and it sold out within hours. On 7th September 2021, she launched KINLÒ, a skincare product meant to treat and protect melanated skin.

Naomi Osaka’s net worth is likely much higher and it is only bound to increase even more in the years ahead. She is showing up everywhere, not just in sports. She is at the highest ranks of her sport.

