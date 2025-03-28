Ghanaian broadcast journalist Captain Smart has criticised the family of late Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley

This was after the late football fan's family asked the Asantehene to only care for his two biological children

Captain Smart deemed it unfair, noting that the family knew Nana Pooley's wife had four children before marrying him

Popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist Captain Smart has criticised the family of the late Asante Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, over their raging feud with the deceased's wife.

The outspoken media personality accused the late football fan's family of discriminating among his children.

Captain Smart criticixes Nana Pooley’s family over treatment of deceased Asante Kotoko FC fan's wife and children. Photo credit: captainsmartofficial/IG & UGC.

Captain Smart made these remarks in response to a press conference by Nana Pooley's family, where they asked the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to take care of only his biological children.

Recall that Nana Pooley tragically lost his life in an act of hooliganism at Nsoatre during a Ghana Premier League fixture involving Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

The deceased football fan left behind a wife and six children, with four of the kids being stepchildren.

Following his unfortunate demise, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the king of the Ashanti Kingdom and owner of the Kotoko Football Club, pledged to care for all six children.

However, this kind gesture appears to be creating division in the late football fan's family, with his siblings and mother requesting that the Asantehene cater only for the two biological children.

Reacting to the raging family feud between Nana Pooley's siblings and his wife, the broadcast journalist said it was unfair for them to ask the Otumfuo not to cater for all the children.

"When the lady married your son, you knew she already had four kids, yet you agreed to the marriage. The money Otumfuo pledged for the kids, the family has no share in it," he said.

"The Otumfuo knew that Pooley was catering for six kids, and you turn around to organize a press conference asking the Otumfuo not to cater for all of them, but only the two children he had with her," he added.

Captain Smart's video sparks reactions

Captain Smart's video sparked reactions online with many social media users sharing their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Eric said:

"Captain don't mind pooley family they are all abayifour."

@Sammy also said:

"This one dirrr I support you for the first time, the pooley family didn’t try koraa."

@MK commented:

"I suspect the lady has issues with her in-laws which need to be adress as well."

@kwamedwumfour0 also commented:

"The reason is that, the family didn't get some of the funeral money, that's why."

Pooley's family vows never to forgive Nsoatreman

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Nana Pooley's family vowed never to forgive Nsoatreman over the demise of their son.

Speaking to the media, the family expressed its intent to seek justice against the perpetrators behind the death of their loved one.

The brother of the deceased, Sylvester Kwadwo Asamoah, stated that the family would not allow the crime to go unpunished.

Source: YEN.com.gh