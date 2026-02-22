The Ministry of the Interior announced new dates for delayed aptitude tests amid technical issues on the electronic portal

Staggered mop-up sessions have been scheduled for various security agencies from February 21 to March 2, 2026

Candidates have expressed anxiety over the aptitude test experience, highlighting psychological pressures alongside technical challenges

The Ministry of the Interior has announced new dates for applicants who were unable to complete the Centralised E-Recruitment Portal Aptitude Test.

The test has been marred by technical challenges, which the ministry has acknowledged.

The Ministry of the Interior shares new dates for applicants who were unable to complete the Centralised E-Recruitment Portal Aptitude Test.

Source: Facebook

In a public notice, the ministry said some Category C applicants holding WASSCE certificates experienced difficulties submitting their aptitude tests online.

The technical bottleneck, officials said, affected a segment of candidates and required immediate intervention to ensure fairness in the ongoing 2025/26 security services recruitment exercise.

To address the issue, the Ministry has scheduled a staggered mop-up exercise beginning Saturday, February 21, 2026, and ending Friday, February 28, 2026.

The revised timetable is structured around the various security agencies under the Ministry.

Applicants to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) will retake their tests from Saturday, February 21, to Monday, February 23. Candidates seeking enlistment into the Ghana Police Service are scheduled for Tuesday, February 24 and Wednesday, February 25.

The exercise will conclude with applicants to the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service, who will access the portal from Thursday, February 26 to Friday, February 28.

In addition, a general mop-up session covering all categories (A to C) will take place from Sunday, March 1, to Monday, March 2, 2026. The Ministry indicated that successful results from the aptitude test will be published on March 4, 2026.

According to the notice, affected applicants will receive SMS notifications with instructions to log back into the portal and complete their assessments within the new window.

However, the Ministry clarified that approximately 82 per cent of applicants who have already completed the test will not be permitted to access the portal during the extension period to prevent system congestion.

Degree applicants share frustration over aptitude test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported mounting concerns among Category B applicants (degree and HND holders) of the Internal Security Service following reactions to their recent aptitude test experience.

Conversations circulating online paint a vivid picture of anxiety, pressure, and emotional strain, as several candidates recounted how the assessment unfolded.

In a TikTok video, a popular Ghanaian National Fire Service officer, @ekow_kakra, relayed comments submitted by individuals who had already sat for the examination.

While he maintained a lighthearted tone, the testimonies he shared reflected intense feelings surrounding the process.

This applicant bluntly described the encounter, saying the questions were overwhelming.

“It almost took my life, Nyame nkoa,” the candidate wrote, capturing the level of stress experienced during the test.

Applicants recount aptitude test pressure

Meanwhile, another participant offered a different perspective, explaining that fear, not necessarily the questions, shaped her experience.

She indicated that anxiety disrupted her ability to perform confidently, even though she did not find every question difficult. According to her, a more flexible system allowing candidates to revisit and adjust responses could have improved her outcome.

“It should be in such a way that you can go back and make changes. The fear made me make a lot of mistakes,” she shared.

Reflecting further, she added, “I had no issues with the internet connection. I was shaky, not to say the questions were difficult, but the fear of it being my first time.”

Following her honesty, she expressed doubt about her final results, admitting she does not expect to pass.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Together, these reactions illustrate a wider conversation around testing environments and candidate preparedness. While some accounts centre on the intensity of the questions, others highlight psychological readiness as a key factor.

As discussions continue online, applicants appear united in their call for understanding, encouragement, and perhaps improvements that make the process less intimidating without compromising standards.

The Ghana National Fire Service drops a statement on the ongoing aptitude test. Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service/Facebook, @Ghana Armed Forces

Source: UGC

GNFS shares update on aptitude test

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that reactions trailed a statement issued by the Ghana National Fire Service over the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise.

The service, in a post on its X page, shared guidelines that persons expected to take the aptitude test are required to know and adhere to.

Delving into details, the statement advised applicants to ensure they take the test on a computer with a functioning webcam and microphone.

Source: YEN.com.gh