Ghanaian car dealer, ABK Autocare, said major garages in Ghana have already reduced their car prices following the 15% announcement

He criticised roadside car sellers for maintaining old prices despite the market shift

The TikTok car dealer urged sellers to reduce prices and avoid greed so more Ghanaians can afford vehicles

Popular Ghanaian car dealer and TikTok personality ABK Autocare has weighed in on the recently announced 15% reduction in vehicle prices, and according to him, the changes are already reshaping parts of the auto market.

A Ghanaian car dealer shares where 15% car price reduction is effective. Image credit:(Tramino)Getty Images, ABK Autocare

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on his TikTok page, ABK did not mince words as he addressed what he is seeing on the ground.

He explained that dealers operating from recognised garages have responded swiftly by adjusting their prices to reflect the new development.

According to him, most of the major garages have already reduced the cost of their vehicles, making it easier for buyers to negotiate and close deals.

However, he noted that the situation is different when it comes to roadside sellers.

These are individuals who park vehicles along the streets with for sale tags displayed on them.

ABK argued that many of them are still charging old prices, as if nothing had changed in the market.

To drive home his point, he shared a personal encounter.

He said he recently saw someone selling a Daewoo Matiz for as much as GH₵ 80,000.

The price, he suggested, clearly does not reflect the current market trend.

ABK Autocare advised sellers to reduce prices

In his view, some of these sellers may not be paying attention to what is happening in the industry.

He questioned whether they follow the news or keep track of developments affecting the auto sector.

His advice was simple and direct. If prices have been reduced across garages, others must follow suit or risk being left behind.

ABK Autocare also appealed to those selling vehicles with the intention of upgrading.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He encouraged them to adjust their prices reasonably so others can also have the opportunity to own cars.

According to him, lowering prices will attract serious buyers and help transactions move faster.

His remarks have generated discussion online, with many agreeing that for the 15% reduction to have a real impact, the adjustment must reflect across the entire market, not just at the garages.

Premario Editions shared the dominance of Voxy

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian car dealer and auto expert Premario Editions has opened up about why the Toyota Voxy has become one of the most common vehicles on Ghana’s roads today.

He pointed out a key factor that has made the vehicle a favourite among many commercial drivers.

The auto expert also highlighted another major advantage that continues to boost the car’s strong reputation in the country.

Ghanaian auto dealer shares hard truths about purchasing used cars. Image credit: Alexey Kopytko. Klaus, Vedfelt (Getty Images).

Source: Getty Images

Carvary Autos warned against buying used cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian auto dealer, Carvary Autos, has exposed the costly mistake many buyers make immediately they see a shiny used car.

He shared one simple question every buyer must ask before paying or risk regretting it at the mechanic shop.

According to him, stretching your budget and ignoring key checks could turn your dream car into a financial nightmare.

Source: YEN.com.gh