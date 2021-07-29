Just like anyone, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before winning the elections in 2016 had to 'hustle' hard to make it.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

In the run-up to the elections, the president did all he could to socialise with the ordinary Ghanaians in order to show them he is just like them and has their best interest at heart.

Levels don change: 5 photos that show Akufo-Addo's 'hustle' before becoming President

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh has compiled four photos of Akufo-Addo's hustling days before he became the president of Ghana.

1. President Akufo-Addo eating with a group of women during his campaign period to become president in 2012.

Levels don change: 4 photos that show Akufo-Addo's 'hustle' before becoming President

Source: UGC

2. President Akufo-Addo playing cards with a group of young men

Levels don change: 4 photos that show Akufo-Addo's 'hustle' before becoming President

Source: UGC

3. Remeber the Kalyppo Akufo-Addo Kalyppo trend? This was the Akufo-Addo then, during his campaign trail in 2016.

Levels don change: 4 photos that show Akufo-Addo's 'hustle' before becoming President

Source: UGC

4. Akufo-Addo spotted eating with a group of women.

Levels don change: 4 photos that show Akufo-Addo's 'hustle' before becoming President

Source: UGC

Sir John believed in me

The former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John was finally laid to rest yesterday, June 3, 2021.

Sir John who is a former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party was such an important stakeholder of the party due to his contributions.

Speaking at the funeral grounds, President Akufo-Addo described Sir John as a true Akufo-Addo loyalist.

He said the late Sir John was the first person to believe in him after he lost the 2012 election petition.

“…Make no mistake, Nana will lead NPP even if he is in a wheelchair.... Indeed, while few and the NPP could believe in me again, he had over-declared me as presidential candidate for the party for the 2016 elections three clear years ahead of time. Perhaps he had seen something others have not. For me, that statement in 2013 reinforced my belief that I can always count on Sir John as a true and true Akufo-Addo loyalist and someone I could call a good friend,” Nana Addo said.

The late Sir John was laid to rest in his hometown, Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh