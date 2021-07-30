The actress attributed the contribution for a Cathedral to a case of parents asking children to contribute to pay their school fees

To wit, the children didn't ask to be born

She insists there is no need to clamour for the building of a Cathedral when there are more pressing needs

Some people agree with Forson thoughts whilst others disagree

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Actress Lydia Forson, has slammed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government over its appeal to Ghanaians to contribute for the building of the National Cathedral.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance had made a plea for Ghanaians to contribute to the construction of the religious edifice during the reading of the mid-year budget review.

In a tweet, Forson lashed out at the government, questioning why that wasn't done for any of the many social amenities that are needed by Ghanaians.

Not susu for hospitals oh; Lydia Forson jabs gov't over donation for Cathedral. Photo source: Lydia Forson, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

She also wondered why the request was made because Ghanaians didn't necessarily ask for the edifice.

The cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024, to commemorate Ghana's independence day.

"Did I just hear that our government wants us to do susu for a cathedral THEY wanted and not us??!!," posted Forson.

"Not susu for hospitals oh Not susu for roads killing people everyday Not susu for students learning under trees oh SUSU FOR A CATHERAL!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Forson's comment has attracted varied reactions from her public.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below.

Isaac Mensa quote a Bible verse to support his thinking: "Seek ye the kingdom of God and it's righteousness and anything else shall be added onto it, amen"

Quabnar supports Forson: "How will the national cathedral improve the lives of Ghanaians ,especially the youth ?? The youth need jobs and all our useless leaders think of is building a cathedral. They are building a cathedral for us to go and pray to God for jobs, or for God to come and construct roads?"

Someone who calls himself Italian Godfather shared some inside info: "You didn't hear anything from anywhere Ma, this national cathedral fund raising started long ago and people who have the project in heart have been contributing towards"

Prince of Ningo thinks the cathedral is a misplaced priority: "You'll have some people defend susu 4 cathedral... smh Not susu for better schools for children living in rural areas crossing rivers to school.Not susu for better clinics n hospitals. Misplace priorities kuaaaa... foolish kentry"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh compiled four photos of Akufo-Addo's hustling days before he became the president of Ghana.

Going through the photos, there is no doubt that he has really suffered to get to where he is.

Nana Akufo-Addo's presidential journey started in 1998 when he was defeated by J.A. Kufuor in the NPP's primaries in Sunyani.

It took him another 18 years of 'up and downs' before he could fulfil his childhood dream of leading Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh