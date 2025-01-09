Shatta Wale has begun enjoying his new mansion, which he outdoored after returning from his recent Jamaican trip

Videos of him enjoying a swim as his close friends watched and cheered him on have surfaced online

Scores of fans took to social media to share their remarks about their favourite artiste's new milestone

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has given fans an inside look at his new mansion, which is reportedly worth over two million dollars. The musician was recently seen enjoying a swim in the mansion's large pool.

Videos of him in the mansion have stoked a significant frenzy on social media considering his asset acquisition spree, which gained steam last year.

In 2024, the On God hitmaker hinted at the mansion's acquisition. He outdoored the mansion after returning from Jamaica, where he met and performed with his idol Vybz Kartel.

Before the mansion, Shatta Wale had added an Escalade SUV and a Lamborghini Urus to his fleet of cars.

According to Shatta Wale, the new mansion cost him a whopping $2.5 million, equivalent to GH₵36,739,798.

The house, which appears to be in a serene estate community, features two big swimming pools and a garage filled with numerous expensive luxurious cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and Range Rover.

The video of him swimming while his close friends cheered him on has gained significant traction on social media, especially considering the frenzy surrounding his recently acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is expected to arrive in Ghana soon.

Shatta Wale stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's moments in his new mansion.

@AccraSmall noted:

"Galamsey guy .. he is part of the pple destroying the water bodies .. did u see him commenting on galamsey."

@amez_chris said:

"From being a settings man to being investigated ?lol Eforians never cease to amaze me. Efo and Eforians all make confuse. Y’all hating and wale keeps winning."

@tabakellysm wrote:

"Because ur favorite can’t buy it so u think another person u hate can’t buy it that’s too primitive mindset 😂 . Wait for the big things."

@naza_mac remarked:

"You still living in the 80s era… No the 2 artist makes more streams than wale in Ghana and those artists are under a label. Don’t underestimate the power of streams money, even TikTok bloggers dey make millions. Dey there don’t used the internet to your advantage."

