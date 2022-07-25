Children have been described from time immemorial as gifts from God, even when the circumstances behind their birth seem complicated. Recently, social media were excited with the pictures of two young girls who have now been crowned the most beautiful twins in the world.

The "most beautiful twins in the world" are fondly called the Clements twins, but their real names are Leah Rose and Ava Marie Clements. They became social media sensations after their mom took the advice of some friends and created an Instagram account in their name about five years ago. Fast forward to 2022, their page is now followed by almost two million users excited to see the twins' pictures winning in real life.

Profile summary

Full names Leah Rose and Ava Marie Clements Nickname Clements twins Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 2010 Age 12 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Orange County, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Undecided Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Jaqi Clements Father Kevin Clements Sibling 1 Profession Social media personalities, models, brand influencers Instagram handle @clementstwins

Background information

Ava and Leah Clements are twin sisters born in Clements in Orange County, California, United States of America to the family of Jaqi and Kevin. How old are the Clements twins now? The girls celebrated their 12th birthday on 7th July 2020. They live with their parents and older brother, Chase Robert Clements, in their Orange County house.

The girls attend school in their hometown, and they hardly miss school for modelling shoots because those are usually fixed for the afternoon when they are back.

Why are Ava Marie and Leah Rose Clements famous?

Although they are still kids, the sisters' rise to fame began in 2017 when their mother started sharing their pictures on an Instagram account created solely for them. This was after a friend who owned a fashion store asked Jaqi if she would allow Ava Marie and Leah Rose to take pictures in some of her new outfits.

Since then, the girls have become a representation of what people love about twins. Although their pictures are mostly on Instagram, they do not control the account; their parents do.

Their mother has played a pivotal role in making her girls into what they enjoy doing now. She observed that the girls were always eager to be the centre of attention and would do anything ranging from dancing to singing or just playing around to gain it. She did not have to convince them to become kid models because they loved doing it without getting paid.

The girls are now modelling for top American brands. Jaqi insinuated at some point that the twins' favourite brand is American Girls, and they approached the company to model for them. Below are some of the brands that the "world's most beautiful twins" have worked with already:

American Girl

Janie and Jack

Disney

Lands End

Mattel

Old Navy

Claires

Janie and Jack

Hurley

Nike

Skechers

The twins are signed to modelling agencies in Orange County and Los Angeles. The sisters work with some modelling agencies like Eris Talent Agency, God & Beauty and LA Models.

They have also appeared in several magazines and tabloids, including Brazilian Harper's Bazaar, Italy's Vanity Fair, VÉG-A-PORTÉR, La Petite Magazine, Airfish and Petite Adele clothing.

What are the Clements twins doing now?

They still juggle their modelling career and education while their parents take responsibility for organising their schedules. But, although they were seven-year-old kids when their journey to celebrity status began, it is five years and counting, and they are now what could be referred to as the grown-up most beautiful twins in the world.

What happened to the Clements twins' father?

A few months ago, the beautiful twins asked their almost two million followers on Instagram to help them save their father, Kevin Clements. He needed a bone marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with Lymphoma and Leukaemia.

Thousands of followers turned up to check if they were a match at DKMS, an international organisation whose objective is to support people suffering from blood-related disorders and cancer.

Clements Twins attend the premiere of The Loft Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment's Next Level at Regency Bruin Theatre. Photo: John Wolfsohn

Did Kevin Clements transplant work?

Yes, a match was eventually found as Kevin's brother, Chris, who has compatible bone marrow, was more than willing to help the family.

The girls, however, promised that the donations made by people would not go to waste as they would be able to help thousands of other patients who need a bone marrow transplant.

Frequently asked questions

How old are the most beautiful twins in the world now? Ava and Leah Clements are currently 12 years old. How much do the most beautiful twins in the world earn? The sisters earn thousands of dollars for their posts as brand influencers on Instagram. Do the Clements twins have a brother? Yes, they have a brother who is older by two years. Chase Clements is also a model like his sisters. Is Kevin Clements alive? Yes, the father to the prettiest twins in the world is now hale and hearty after undergoing a bone marrow transplant about two years ago. What nationality are the Clements twins? The girls are American nationals. How many followers do the Clements twins have on Instagram? The pretty twins have amassed 1.8 million followers on their verified Instagram account at the time of writing.

The Clements twins have been tagged as the "most beautiful twins in the world" and have grown their popularity on social media with cute pictures that remind their users of the beauty of having twin children.

