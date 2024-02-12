30 interesting facts about Ecuador: What is Ecuador known for?

Are you seeking an unforgettable travel experience? Ecuador may not be at the forefront of your vacation wish list, but numerous reasons exist to appreciate this nation. Near the equator, Ecuador boasts tropical weather, woodlands, coastlines, and the distinctive Galapagos Islands. Discover more interesting facts about Ecuador.

The Ecuadorean flag (L), aerial of the Amazon River basin, and the equatorial line building in Quito (R). Photo: Sergio Amiti, Mark Fox, SL_Photography (modified by author)

What is Ecuador also known as? Ecuador, formally the Republic of Ecuador, which is officially known as the Republic of the Equator, is a gorgeous country on South America's west coast that spans the equator. The nation is noted for its significant cultural legacy, diverse environment, and dynamic people.

Interesting facts about Ecuador

What is Ecuador known for? The country is home to a diverse range of scenic and natural treasures. It has something for everyone, from the Andean highlands to the summits of the Andes Mountains and from coastal communities to the Galapagos Islands. Here are Ecuador's interesting facts.

1. Ecuador gained self-rule in 1822

On 9 October 1820, the Department of Guayaquil emerged as Ecuador's first area to declare independence from Spain, spawning most of Ecuador's coastal provinces and recognising itself as a sovereign nation. On 24 May 1822, its residents observed what is now known as Ecuador's formal Independence Day.

2. 10 August is Ecuador's Independence Day

This anniversary commemorates Ecuador's liberation from Spain. It is a public holiday observed throughout the entire nation. Many streets and squares around the country get their names after this occasion.

3. The country recognises the rights of nature

Ecuador updated its constitution in 2008, and a team of environmental activists headed by Natalia Greene lobbied to guarantee that nature was granted rights. What is unique to Ecuador? As a result, Ecuador became the world's first nation to recognise nature's constitutional freedom to exist, continue, and be valued by everyone.

4. The country derives from its location

Why is Ecuador called Ecuador? It is named after the equator. Ecuador's official name is the Republic of the Equator. The equator passes through the nation's borders. A monument commemorates the equator line, about some minutes away from Quito. However, the equator line is believed to be inaccurate.

5. Its official language is Spanish

The majority of Ecuadorians speak Spanish, which may result from Spanish domination. The populace still speaks specific pre-colonial dialects, such as Achuar-Swiwiar, Awa-Cuaiquer, Cha'palaachi, Cofan, and Colorado.

6. It's home to the world's gigantic tortoise

A Giant Galapagos tortoise at the Charles Darwin Research Station. Photo: Marc Shandro

The Galapagos tortoise is the world's most gigantic living tortoise. It weighs more than 900 pounds and can grow five feet tall! They are also historic creatures, with some reaching 177 years old.

7. Ecuador has two seasons

The Ecuadorian climate is highly variable, with altitude and terrain playing a significant role. Mountain valleys have mild temperatures throughout the year, coastal parts have a humid subtropical climate, and lowlands have rainforests. The nation has two main seasons, distinguished by the rainfall sequence: the rainy and summer or dry seasons.

8. Water boils slightly differently in Quito

The majority of people are accustomed to boiling water at 100 degrees. At 2850 metres above sea level, Quito ranks as one of the world's highest capital cities. One significant difference is that water boils at 90 degrees Celsius because of decreased atmospheric pressure rather than 100 degrees Celsius.

9. Ecuador operates a scientific research station in Antarctica

In 1958, the Antarctic Treaty was signed by twelve scientifically active Antarctic countries. It has maintained its growth, and the pact presently covers 54 countries. Ecuador makes up one of them, and the nation has an independent scientific research station in Antarctica.

10. The country produces some of the finest chocolate in the world

Ecuador has been recognised as one of the world's largest producers of exquisite chocolate, with flavours that frequently exude floral smells. It accounts for over 60% of 'delicate flavour' cocoa production and has enlarged its presence in European and American markets.

11. Ecuador is the closest country to space

Ecuador is the country nearest to space. This is because Earth is not an ideal sphere. Its rotation causes it to protrude slightly at the equator. This indicates that the equator is located farther from the Earth's centre and closer to space than any other place, all other factors being equal.

12. The country's official currency is the US dollar

Ecuador's national currency is the United States dollar. Ecuador uses US dollars, although it also prints its centavo coins. Ecuador has utilised US dollars since 2000, replacing the prior currency, the Ecuadorian sucre.

13. It is the home of many orchids

Ecuador has around 4,200 recognised orchid species, with many more yet to be identified. Ecuador has the most excellent orchid variety of any country globally, regardless of size. Orchids flourish in all environments across Ecuador, with some species reaching up to 4000 metres. The majority inhabit the nation's humid cloud and rain forests.

14. There are over 1500 birds in Ecuador

Ecuador has around 1,660 bird species, 44 of which are endemic. The Ecuadorian highlands are distinguished by high-altitude Paramo grasslands, temperate woods, and drier inter-Andean valleys. Although species diversity is low, many fascinating bird species exist here.

15. Ecuador has good bananas

Ecuador's Zumbahua market for bananas. Photo: John Elk III

Banana farming is essential to Ecuador's economy. Ecuador ranks as one of the world's leading banana producers, ranking fifth with a yearly output of 8 million tonnes (6% of global production) in 2011. The nation exports over 4 million tonnes each year. The crop is primarily farmed on private plantations, which sell it to local and international enterprises.

16. The country briefly had its first female president

Lupe Rosalía Arteaga Serrano de Fernández de Córdova is a politician from Ecuador. She served as the nation's first female president for just two days in 1997. Arteaga took over as president after Abdalá Bucaram stepped down.

17. The Panama hat comes from Ecuador

A Panama hat is a classic brimmed straw hat with Ecuadorian roots. Historically, hats were constructed from the knotted leaves of the Carludovica palmata plant, often known as the toquilla or jipijapa palm, despite being a palm-like plant instead of a natural palm.

18. Ecuador exports oil

Ecuador's economy is the 8th biggest in Latin America and the 69th biggest in the world in terms of total GDP. It is built on the export of oil, bananas, prawns, gold, and other essential agricultural products, as well as money transfers from Ecuadorian exiles working overseas.

19. It is home to 317 mammal species

Ecuador has 317 mammal species, including two highly endangered, ten endangered, twenty-three vulnerable, and seven near threatened. Two of Ecuador's recognised species have been deemed extinct.

20. Ecuador boasts an active volcano

The Cotopaxi Stratovolcano, located south of Quito, rises 5,897 metres or 19,347 feet in height. Despite not being Ecuador's highest volcano, Cotopaxi has blown up at least 50 times in the previous 300 years, which makes it one of the globe's most active volcanoes.

21. The country receives daily 12-hour daylight

Because of its proximity to the equator, most of the nation's territory receives 12 hours of sunlight daily. The sun usually rises at 6 to 6:30 a.m. and sets between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

22. The Galapagos Islands became the first UNESCO World Heritage Site

What is Ecuador famous for? The Galápagos Islands. They were the initial location to be added to the World Heritage List in 1978. The property was enlarged in 2001 to incorporate the Galápagos Marine Reserve.

23. Ecuador comprises four distinct areas

Ecuador can be classified vertically into four different Ecuadorian regions. The Amazon region is to the east, preceded by the Coastal, Andean, and Galapagos Islands.

24. There are two types of marriages in Ecuador

Ecuador is located in Northwestern South America, and hundreds of weddings occur yearly among Ecuadorians and other nationals. Civil and religious marriages are the two most common types of marriage ceremonies in the nation, and both opposite-sex and same-sex couples can register and legally marry in the country.

25. Capital punishment is illegal in Ecuador

Although Venezuela was the planet's first nation to abolish the death sentence in 1863, Ecuador followed not far behind. Capital punishment and torture have been outlawed in Ecuador since 1897.

26. Ecuador's flag is comprised of three colours

The government palace with a flag in Ecuador. Photo: BROTEstudio

Ecuador's national flag, which includes three horizontal stripes of yellow, blue, and red, was authorised by legislation in 1835 before being adopted on 26 September 1860. The current flag's design was finalised in 1900, including the coat of arms in the centre.

27. Ecuador is a popular expat destination

With its Andes Mountains, warm tropical beaches, pure air, and steady year-round climate, Ecuador is famous for expats seeking a peaceful lifestyle.

28. Mount Chimborazo is Ecuador's tallest mountain

Chimborazo is Ecuador's tallest peak and the 39th highest in the Andes overall. The mountain is 20,702 feet (6,310 meters) tall. Climbers frequently need specialised gear such as crampons and technical equipment for climbing to complete their routes.

29. Ecuador has a rich tradition of folk art

Being one of the numerous amazing facts about Ecuador's culture, Quito was a Spanish centre for carving wood and painting, and artists continued to produce copies of the Quito School's masterpieces.

30. Ecuador has a compulsory voting system

Ecuadorians aged 18 to 65 are required by law to vote. If you are not Ecuadorian and have lived in the country for at least five years with a visa for residency and cedula, you may vote but are not compelled to. To do so, you must be enrolled on the voters' list in your city.

Above is a list of some of the interesting facts about Ecuador. Ecuador has a vibrant culture that cherishes nature. Despite its modest size, the country boasts incredible sights, including the Andes Mountains Range, coastal areas, decadent cuisine, the Amazon jungle, and much more!

