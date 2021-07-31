A Twitter user @fynnha_ has received mixed responses after posting that the brands are just using Oswald the ‘Our Day’ boy for marketing purposes and making the young man unable to enjoy his day.

A Twitter user with the handle @fynnha_ has been met with mixed attacks after posting that the young ‘Our Day’ boy Oswald did not enjoy his day but is was being used for marketing purposes by the companies.

Some tweeps agreed with what she said but this didn’t sit well with many.

In her defence she responded to those who disagreed by saying;

Mode3 mo, I’m not saying he wasn’t happy about all the gifts he received. I happened to watch the live yesterday morning till 2 pm. He couldn’t even eat. The brands just kept using him for marketing. Ey3 a take your time before you jump on people’s tweets.

Some of the responses that were left on her tweet are listed below;

@moirajay11 commented

Who told you he ddnt enjoy the attention surprises and goodies. I don’t know why people are soo negative. He enjoyed it. He would remember this day forever

@lil_kyrios said;

That's how it was going to be once camera is involved

@Emmanuel_oky1

but the brands are also saying they did not do this in a form of marketing their products oo.

@CrazyPr0fessor

When u talk, you're being a hater and negative vibes

@Yoofi Greene

Oh chale facts tho

View post below;

In another YEN.com.gh reported story, Oswald, just like any other kid, wanted some things for his Our day and knowing how forgetful his mother was, decided to put it into writing.

His letter to his mother went viral and big brands and some celebrities on social media decided to make his day special for him.

The day was soo much fun for Oswald and he was overwhelmed with gifts from various brands and celebrities.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Kobby Blay's Facebook page, Oswald reportedly said he was tired as he received his last gift before leaving the school premises.

Source: Yen.com.gh