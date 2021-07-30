Today will be a day that will forever remain a memorable one for nine-year-old Oswald of the Christ Ambassadors School in Dansoman.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Oswald just like any other kid wanted some things for his Our day and knowing how forgetful his mother was, decided to put it into writing.

His letter to his mother went viral and big brands and some celebrities on social media decided to make his day special for him.

I'm tired - Oswald says as he receives his last Our Day present for the day Photo credit: Kobby Blay

Source: Facebook

The day was soo much fun for Oswald and he was overwhelmed with gifts from various brands and celebrities.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Kobby Blay's Facebook page, Oswald reportedly said he was tired as he received his last gift before leaving the school premises.

His comments drew some reactions from social media users who have been following the trend.

Gad-anthony Adedze said he should learn harder.

Shedding tears of joy for this boy. He should learn harder and make Ghana proud. Too much love. Ghana we can if it’s legit…. We can

Yaa Frimpomaa said those who still have gifts for him should meet him at the junction.

I'm glad he had a wonderful day. The rest should meet him at his junction...wabr3 di3 wabr3

Joseph Archibald Whadji said he deserves a good rest.

The young man deserves a good rest a playback of these lovely moments… His star is going to shine brighter in the days ahead.

Lahadi Mbakum Samira said he will certainly be tired.

Awww kid should be tired. He will remember this our day for the rest of his life.

Efia Akese prayed for God's blessing for all the donors

God bless all donors, so much love. I particularly love this gift as he gets to practice some of the cool science experiments.

Frank Kingsford Cudjoe said some of the gifts will follow him to his house.

Tired dea he taya ankasa. Some go follow amto his house/Home plus Church all

Sharon Ayertey said he sure is tired looking at all the razzmatazz the day brought

His sure tired

Nana Yaa Akyere Mensah said she was concerned about his stress level.

I was concerned he must be tired but it's all worth it

Prof Naana Jane's offer

Meanwhile, Oswald's letter did not only catch the attention of brands, but also caught the attention of the Vice presidential aspirant of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prof Opoku Agyemang said she is thrilled by Oswald's intelligence and promised to get him the latest iPad Pro.

She also promised to show up at Oswald's School very soon.

"Oswald is such a fascinating & intelligent boy. I am absolutely thrilled by his story. I am immediately sending to him the latest iPad Pro fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes. Do have a memorable our day my gem. Will pay you & your classmates a visit soon," she wrote.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Ghana