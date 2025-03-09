Stonebwoy delivered an outstanding performance on March 8, 2025, at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire

The critically acclaimed concert was part of the musician's ongoing Up and Runnin6 global album tour

His wife, Dr Louisa Satekla and several UK-based celebrities including football stars Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku were at the venue

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has successfully unpacked the London leg of his ongoing Up and Runnin6 album tour.

Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Issahaku jamming with Dr Louisa at Stonebwoy's sold-out show in London. Photo source: BhimNews

Source: Facebook

On March 8, Stonebwoy took London's O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire with his compatriots, Fameye and hiplife sensation AraTheJay.

The show's promotion geared off to a controversial start, considering claims from Stonebwoy's camp that Ghanaian show promoters in the diaspora are sabotaging their efforts.

The controversy cast several doubts about the potential of the 2k-capacity O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire selling out in favour of Stonebwoy.

Just about 30 minutes from Stonebwoy's venue, R2Bees, OliveTheBoy and King Paluta were on the bill for another Independence Day-themed concert powered by Alordia, Akwaaba UK, and West Coast.

Despite the competition, Stonebwoy performed to a full house, with scores of Ghanaian celebrities in attendance.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football stars, Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were spotted with Stonebwoy.

Mohammed Kudus, the West Ham forward has been a staunch Stonebwoy fan. He once took the Jejereje hitmaker to the West Ham stadium for an exclusive match-viewing experience.

At the concert, the football stars sat with Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa Satekla. Several videos of Dr Louisa in her usual cheerful mode rattling her husband's infectious music lyrics from the audience have surfaced on social media.

After the concert, Stonebwoy, his team, billed talents Fameye and AraTheJay and others gathered for a toast.

The musician poured his heart out to Fameye and AraTheJay for supporting him. He also made a toast to a future with more sold-out music experiences for Ghanaian musicians in foreign markets.

Stonebwoy, Fameye and and AraTheJay on stage

Stonebwoy's wife, Kudus and Issahaku jamming at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire

Stonebwoy makes a toast after the show

Scenes from Stonebwoy's show stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's show in London.

Sarfo Restel Destiny said:

Ghanaian ladies in the diaspora are looking naturally than those in Ghana 🇬🇭 big ups my man bhim

KhinVikky wrote:

A supportive wife like Dr. Louisa🔥🔥🔥

Ahkosuah Jhuicy remarked:

God i feel like crying oooo. stonebwoy grace is big

officialgla shared:

I have always trusted yu can do it🤭. Enemies no be God🙏 Stonebwoy ❤️

Kwao notd:

Stonebwoy we the ones that love u r more than the haters ok. ur grace is different ✨️😌 💯💯💯. God bless you

Stonebwoy inspects arena ahead of London show

Ahead of his London show at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire arena, Stonebwoy in a video, was spotted inspecting the place.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician made sure that everything was in place for his highly anticipated show.

The musician rushed to the arena right after landing in the UK from the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh