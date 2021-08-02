The rapper addressed the issue during a press tour for his "No Pressure" album

The statement was made when the nation's attention was on Shatta Wale for his Beyonce-feature

Sarkodie reckons the statement came across as trying to downplay Wale's time in the spotlight

Sarkodie has finally broken his silence about a statement that he has a song with an artiste who is bigger than American rapper and mogul, Jay Z.

The statement was made by Possigee, an award-winning music producer and sound engineer following news of Shatta Wale getting featured on Beyonce's song 'Already.'

In an interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, the 'Coachella' rapper stated that he wasn't happy about the statement because it felt like it was made to downplay Wale's achievement.

Sarkodie: I was not happy about Possigee's 'artiste bigger than Jay Z' comment. Photo source: @beyonce, @possigee @sarkodie

He also stated that the statement has placed an unwarranted expectation on himself and Possigee, adding he had no idea when the statement had been made until he saw it online.

"And Possigee will tell you, I was extremely not happy with that. And yes, it will come off especially at that time when you say anything like that. I think it was a moment when were are all supposed to support and nothing else," said Sarkodie to host Andy Dosty.

"And so when that conversation comes up, it makes it look some kind of way and me too being the kind of person I am, I wouldn't come to speak on it. Now, it makes it look like maybe I told Possigee to say that but I had no idea. I was literally on a flight. I got off and Twitter was going crazy."

Skip to 1 minute 47 seconds to hear Sarkodie's comment on the 'artiste bigger than Jay Z comment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has put together some facts about Sarkodie's recently released "No Pressure" album.

1. "No Pressure" is Sarkodie's seventh studio album since he debuted on the Ghanaian mainstream music scene. The previous projects are 'Makye,' 'Rapperholic,' Sarkology,' 'Mary,' 'Highest' and 'Black Love.'

2. The album is a 16-track album and features Vic Mensa (United States of America), Giggs (United Kingdom), Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), Medikal (Ghana), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Wale (United States of America), Darkovibes (Ghana), Benerl (Ghana), Harmonize (Tanzania), Oxlade (Nigeria) and MOG (Ghana.)

3. The album was executive produced by Sarkodie (known professionally as Michael Owusu Addo) and KJ Spio. It was released on Sarkodie's imprint, SarkCess Music.

4. It was initially scheduled to be released on Friday, July 9, 2021, but was pushed to Friday, July 30, 2021, because of sample issues.

5. "No Pressure" follows his previous project "Black Love" which was released some two years ago in 2019.

