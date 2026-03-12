Nana Adwoa Adepa, the baby mama and partner of skit maker Mr Amprah, has reportedly passed away

The content creator confirmed the death of his late partner and mourned in an emotional post on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Many Ghanaian social media users sympathised and offered condolences to Mr Amprah after Nana Adwoa Adepa's demise

Popular Ghanaian content creator and TikTok personality Mr Amprah, aka Last Hero, has reportedly lost his baby mama and partner, Nana Adwoa Adepa.

The news of Mr Amprah's baby mama, Nana Adwoa Adepa's untimely demise, emerged on social media on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

What happened to Mr Amprah's baby mama?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Nana Adwoa Adepa remain unknown, with her family and Mr Amprah sharing little information.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Amprah took to his official TikTok page to mourn the demise of his late baby mama and romantic partner.

The popular Ghanaian skit maker shared a photo of the deceased and expressed that he was dealing with the pain of losing her.

In the caption of late Nana Adwoa's photo, Amprah wrote:

"I am in pain now. Nana Adwoa Adepa, why?"

In a TikTok video shared by the content creator's close associate, Master Cryme, he covered his face as he broke down in tears while mourning his late partner.

A black-clothed Amprah, with a glass filled with an alcoholic beverage in hand, nodded his head and grieved as his colleagues sang legendary highlife musician Nana Adomako Nyamekye's classic sorrowful song, Adwoa Pinamang, inside a compound house.

The TikTok posts of Mr Amprah mourning his baby mama, Nana Adwoa Adepa's death, are below:

Sumsum speaks on Asafo Powers, Amprah rift

Sumsum Ahuofe weighed in on the rift between Asafo Powers and his former content-creating partner, Mr Amprah, aka Last Hero.

According to the Kumawood actor in an interview, much of the blame targeted at Asafo Powers should have been aimed at his manager.

Sumsum claimed that the manager was to blame for the fallout between the comedian and Last Hero.

He alleged that the manager tried to manipulate the viral comedians because their working relationship was not backed by a contract.

The veteran actor also bemoaned the decision by Asafo Powers and Mr Amprah's manager to speak on the fallout before either of the comedians had a chance to react.

The YouTube video of Sumsum Ahuofe speaking about Asafo Powers and Mr Amprah's rift is below:

Amprah's baby mama's death stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ekuro Mu Has3m said:

"Rest well, Nana Adwoa 🥹💔. Please take heart. Everything will be fine."

Original Ab3l33 commented:

"Take heart, Godfather. It is not easy, but everything will be okay 😭."

The Word wrote:

"My condolences to you, the entire family and your team as well 😭😭😢."

Kumasi-based TikToker Ella Mundy dies in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Ella Mundy died in a motor accident on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The TikTok personality and a male colleague passed away while returning home from a musical event.

Ella Mundy's tragic demise triggered sad reactions from her loved ones on social media.

