A hungry mother has recently been reported to have shoplifted 5 eggs to feed herself and her family after two days of no food

The woman lost her paycheck prior to the incident

She, along with her child, grandchildren, and nieces had nothing to eat

A kind police officer who was brought to the scene to arrest the woman decided to be empathetic towards her

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A starving mother in a quest to feed herself and her hungry children, decided to steal five eggs from a grocery store, but unfortunately, she was caught.

A policeman was called to the scene, and after finding out why the woman did that, he had empathy on her and decided to help her out instead of punishing her.

According to Florida News, Miss Johnson receives a monthly pay of Ghc720 per month with which she cares for two daughters, two grandchildren and a niece.

Starving Mother Stole 5 eggs to feed her Family, cop Brings 2 Truckloads of food Instead of Arresting her

Source: UGC

Prior to the incident, the woman had lost her paycheck the week before and was on the edge of starvation.

No food for two days

They had not eaten for two days, hence, Miss Johnson decided to purchase eggs with the $1.25 she had on her but realised it was actually 50 cents and that was not enough.

She decided to put the five eggs in her pocket but was caught by the store staff on duty.

Upon being caught, she admitted to the crime and stated that she was just trying to feed her family.

More kind gestures

The policeman, Officer William Stacy, along with the store worker, decided to not press charges against her.

The Officer purchased a carton of eggs for Miss Johnson and her family and asked her to never shoplift again.

Later that week, Officer Stacy along with a few others came back to Miss Johnson and gifted her with two trucks of food to feed her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a student finished from the University of Illinois and kept one of his graduation photos close to his heart.

The young graduate said the woman who worked at the campus' Subway, fed him for four years.

In the adorable photo the graduate with the handle izeezusizeezus shared on reddit, he could be seen standing next to the kindhearted woman who didn't let him starve in school.

The graduate promised never to take the woman for granted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh