Ghana head coach Otto Addo is expected to make just one change to the starting team that outclassed Chad in Accra

The top-of-the-table clash takes place on neutral venue as Madagascar cannot satisfy FIFA stadium requirements

The Black Stars are desperate to qualify for the 2026 World Cup to atone for their AFCON 2025 quaification failure

Ghana’s Black Stars are gearing up for their upcoming World Cup qualifying clash with Madagascar on Monday night at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima in Morocco, with the game kicking off at 19:00 GMT.

After a dominant 5-0 victory over Chad on March 21, head coach Otto Addo is looking to maintain momentum and secure another win to further cement their qualification hopes. The top-of-the-table match against Madagascar will be crucial, and it seems Addo is sticking with a tried-and-tested lineup, with just one change likely to be made.

Otto Addo is expected to make once change in his starting lineup for the Madagascar vs Ghana World Cup qualifier on Monday, March 24, 2025. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

As coaches normally say: do not change a winning team, and in this piece, we will delve into the predicted starting lineup for Ghana, analyzing the key players and formations that will likely take to the pitch as the Black Stars aim to make it two successive wins.

Ghana’s impressive win over Chad

The Black Stars, who failed to make it to AFCON 2025, played a solid game, showing both attacking flair and defensive solidity to dispatch minnows Chad to go top of the 2026 World Cup qualifying Group I with 12 points. A goal each from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisum, and Ernest Appiah Nuamah, showcased Ghana's attacking potency in front of a strong crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Otto Addo’s tactical decisions on the night paid off, with the players executing the game plan to perfection as the ex-Dortmund coach picked Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to start in goal. The statement win has left fans excited for what’s to come. Now, with another crucial fixture on the horizon, Otto Addo is expected to make only one change to his starting XI as Ghana takes on Madagascar who are second in Group I with 10 points.

Ghana's potential starting lineup vs Madagascar

Goalkeeper: Benjamin Asare

Ghana’s first line of defense against Madagascar will be goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. After a stellar performance in the 5-0 victory over Chad, the Ghana Premier League star will remain between the sticks. The experienced shot-stopper has earned the trust of Otto Addo and is expected to continue in goal for this important qualifier. Asare has proven himself as a reliable figure at the back, and with the Black Stars aiming for another clean sheet, his role will be crucial in keeping Madagascar’s attackers at bay.

Benjamin Asare (left) and Razak Simpson of Nations FC spotted together as Black Stars arrive in Morocco for Madagascar vs Ghana World Cup qualifier on March 24, 2025. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Defense: consistency at the back

In defense, Otto Addo is set to stick with the same back four that featured in the match against Chad. Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku will continue as the central defensive pairing, while Auxerre's Gideon Mensah will retain his spot at left-back. Kingsley Schindler, who assisted Inaki Williams' header in the Ghana vs Chad game last time out, will also start at right-back, completing a stable and solid defensive unit.

Midfield: Thomas Partey and Abu Francis as anchormen

The midfield will see two key players anchoring the center of the park: Thomas Partey and Abu Francis who came off the bench in the 5-0 win against Chad. Partey is the heartbeat of the Black Stars’ midfield. Known for his passing range, vision, and ability to break up opposition attacks, Partey will play a crucial role in dictating the tempo of the match against Madagascar.

Abu Francis, who is expected to replace Inaki Williams in the starting XI, will partner Partey in the center. Francis has shown promise in recent appearances, and with his solid defensive contributions and ability to link play, he will complement Partey’s style of play.

Attacking Midfield: Mohammed Kudus as the playmaker

In the attacking midfield role, Kudus Mohammed will continue as the number 10. The West Ham United star has been a standout performer for the Black Stars, with his technical ability, dribbling skills, and creativity making him a key figure in the team.

Kudus, one of the notable African stars in the Premier League, will be responsible for providing the link between midfield and attack. The ex-Ajax sensation, who had a decent game against Chad without registering a goal or an assist, would be expected to improve in this crucial away fixture against Barea of Madagascar.

Wingers and Striker: Ernest Appiah Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, and Jordan Ayew

Ghana’s attack will feature a potent trio, with Ligue 1 star Ernest Appiah Nuamah, and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo occupying the wide positions, while captain Jordan Ayew of Leicester City will lead the line as the central striker.

Boss Otto Addo is expected to maintain the same lineup that obtained Ghana's biggest win since the 5-1 friendly success against Qatar in October 2020, with the only change being the introduction of Abu Francis to consolidate the midfield.

Speaking about Ghana's recent matches under Otto Addo, Techiman City owner and president, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, mostly referred to as Micky Charles, says to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil that the Black Stars would qualify for the World Cup if the right things are done.

''I have no doubts we can qualify for the World Cup after failing to reach AFCON 2025. With the right coaching, dedicated performance from the players, we should be able to qualify for the next World Cup. I have always said that we do not lack talent, see the likes of Kudus, Partey, Inaki, Semenyo, Jordan. These are top players.'' Micky Charles said.

The stability in defense, combined with a midfield that can control the game and an attacking unit that is both potent and versatile, will give the Black Stars the best chance of securing another three points.

Otto Addo flexes bilingual skills

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Otto Addo's delightful multilingual expression during his post-game presser following Ghana's 5-0 win against Chad on Friday, March 21 in Accra.

