The goalkeeper of Chad, Jourdain Mbaynassem, has become the toast of fans after he was seen grooving to one of Kofi Kinaata's hit songs

Despite conceding five goals against the Black Stars, Jourdain looked unbothered as he enjoyed the tune from Kinaata

Interestingly, research shows that the 31-year-old has stayed in Ghana before and even played for a club in the lower divisions back in 2015

Chad’s goalkeeper, Jourdain Mbaynassem, has caught attention for his unexpected reaction after shipping five goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars.

A video circulating online shows him vibing to Kofi Kinaata’s hit song Susuka, despite his team’s heavy defeat.

Chad goalkeeper Jourdain Mbaynassem vibed to Kofi Kinaata's Susuka after his country's defeat to Ghana.

Mbaynassem concedes five as ruthless Ghana punish Chad

Mbaynassem stood between the posts for Les Sao as Ghana delivered a ruthless attacking display to move to the top of Group I.

The Black Stars wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Antoine Semenyo striking inside two minutes to open the floodgates.

Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew followed suit before halftime, putting Otto Addo’s men in full control.

Ernest Nuamah and Antoine Semenyo scored in Ghana's five-goal rout of Chad in the 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday, March 21.

After the break, Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah completed the demolition, securing Ghana’s biggest victory since their 5-0 thrashing of 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly five years ago.

The emphatic win puts the four-time African champions in pole position halfway through the qualifiers, per CAF Online.

Meanwhile, Chad remains rooted at the bottom, yet to register a single point. Their struggles extend beyond this match, having scored just once in the campaign while conceding a staggering 14 goals, per statistics from Sofascore.

Chad goalkeeper Mbaynassem vibes to Kinaata's Susuka

Despite the disappointing outing, Mbaynassem appeared unfazed after the game.

A video making the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, captures the 31-year-old cheerfully humming along to Susuka while moving in rhythm from his seat.

His carefree demeanour has sparked amusement among Ghanaians, with many playfully attributing his relaxed attitude to his goal concession.

Social media reacts to Chad goalie's viral video

The clip has triggered a wave of humorous reactions, with fans suggesting that his fondness for Ghanaian music might have played a role in the outcome.

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

“Bro loves G H A N A so much that he gifted us 5 goals.”

@RocksonSoul1 jokingly added:

“Ɛbɛ yɛ a ma squad akadɛ ɔgye sika nti na ɔma yɛnom no 5 no o🤣🤣🤣💔"

@evefrimz: shared a similar sentiment:

“Chad just came for a tour and they’ve enjoyed it. I’m sure most of them aren’t going back.”

@PeterKwameFrim2 playfully asked:

“Ahh is he a Ghanaian or Chadian? 😂😂😂”

@KinaataGh (Kofi Kinaata himself) concluded:

“This is why we scored 5 goals.✌️😊”

Interestingly, Mbaynassem is no stranger to Ghana. He previously played for the now-defunct lower-tier side Phar Rangers in Mampong Akuapem back in 2015.

With Chad’s qualification hopes in tatters, the shot-stopper will now shift his focus to helping his team chase their first victory when they take on Comoros on Tuesday, March 25.

Meanwhile, Ghana has already landed in Morocco, where they will aim to make it two wins in a row against Madagascar on Monday, March 24, as noted by Ghanaweb.

Otto Addo warns Madagascar

After dismantling Chad, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has issued a strong warning to Madagascar.

A win against the island nation will further solidify Ghana’s position at the top of Group I.

