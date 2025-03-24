Asamoah Gyan has urged the Black Stars players to give their all ahead of their key clash against Madagascar

The former Ghana captain addressed the squad to drum home the significance of beating the island nation in Monday's encounter

Victory against the Barea of Madagascar would be a massive step towards securing a World Cup berth

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has issued a passionate rallying cry to the Black Stars, urging them to give their all in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on Monday, March 24.

Now part of Otto Addo’s backroom staff in an unofficial capacity, Gyan emphasised the importance of full commitment from the squad as they aim to build on their recent emphatic victory.

Asamoah Gyan has fired up the Black Stars ahead of the all-important clash against Madagascar on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Black Stars face Madagascar after dismantling Chad

Ghana heads into this encounter riding high after a dominant 5-0 win over Chad, a result that propelled them to the top of Group I.

The Black Stars wasted no time asserting their superiority in that fixture, with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo breaking the deadlock early.

His strike set the tone for an attacking masterclass as Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Nuamah all found the net in a resounding triumph, as noted by Flashscore.

Madagascar's form ahead of key clash with Ghana

However, their next challenge promises to be far tougher. Madagascar, sitting just two points behind, are enjoying a fine run of form.

The Barea remain unbeaten in their last four World Cup qualifying matches, securing three wins and a draw.

Their latest outing saw them overturn a deficit to thrash the Central African Republic 4-1, per Citi Sports.

Asamoah Gyan issues rallying cry

Understanding the magnitude of the task ahead, Gyan, a veteran of three World Cups, addressed the squad with a message of motivation.

He implored the players to fight relentlessly for victory, highlighting the importance of intensity and determination.

"Let's go 100% guys. Let's go 100%. I want to see you guys heckling and fighting, and the result will come by itself, please. That’s all I want from you guys," the 39-year-old charged.

The former Black Stars talisman stressed that while the squad possesses immense talent, success will only come with an added layer of commitment and drive.

Asamoah Gyan holds the enviable record of being the highest African goalscorer at the World Cup.

"You have great players, the talent, everything is there, but that commitment, just a little push… We’ll get there.

"My colleagues, the coaching staff—everyone—has confidence in you guys. If not, we wouldn’t be here.

"The reason why we are here is just to push you a bit, to make sure we get there. That’s all we want. Let’s go for the kill. Let’s go for the win."

Gyan also reminded the players to put club matters aside and channel all their energy into national duty.

Using Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Mohammed Kudus as examples, he urged the squad to focus solely on the task at hand.

"Let’s forget about what is happening at club level. This is the national team. Let’s give everything. Count on you guys. Let’s talk to each other, let’s communicate."

He further emphasised teamwork and accountability, encouraging an atmosphere of mutual support on the pitch.

"Nobody should be upset when someone is going forward. Tell the person to go. Just shout. Everything will be fine. We are here to support you with grace, with everything. And as I said, psychologically, let’s prepare for this game. That’s it. Yeah, guys, thank you."

Otto Addo sends firm message to Madagascar

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has sent a firm message to Madagascar.

Securing victory against the island nation will strengthen Ghana’s hold on the top spot in Group I.

