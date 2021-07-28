A 74-year-old old woman, Jessie Hamilton, has been rewarded by university students she served decades ago as a cook

To honour her birthday, the student contributed a total sum of $51,000 to take care of her mortgage and other expenses

The woman said she saw the students as her kids when she was with them at Louisiana State University

A cook, Jessie Hamilton, has been honoured by students of Louisiana State University she used to serve years ago.

What the students found endearing about her was that she was not just a cook, but she listened to their issues, Goal Cast reports.

The cook was so surprised by the gift. Photo source: Goal Cast

They settled her mortgage

Andrew Fusaiotti, one of the school’s former students who is now 52, told The Advocate that the woman always had a smile on her face at work and never made complaints.

When the student got to know that the woman had $45,000 left to pay for her mortgage, they all came together and contributed $560 each which amounted to $51,000.

There was still much after the mortgage payment

After presenting the gift to her on her 74h birthday, the woman had $7000 to spend as she pleased after deducting her mortgage payment.

The joyful woman said:

“They were my kids. They still are. They used to tell me they loved me, and now, they’ve proved it.”

Jessie took care of them

Speaking to The Washington Post, the woman talked about her service to the kids from 1982 to 1996 and how she woke up every 4 am to make their breakfast. Sometimes, she also took them to the hospital when their health was down.

Jessie said that the gift is really a blessing to her as she has been wondering how she was going to settle her mortgage, adding that she is indeed grateful to God.

Jessie’s daughter, Yonetta Tircuit, said that her mother has always been someone who takes other people’s welfare seriously.

