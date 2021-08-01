I once played a gay role - Actor, Adjetey Annan reveals

- Actor, Adjetey Annan, says he once accepted a gay role as an actor

- The actor, known for his “Pusher” role says he also rejected another gay role

- His revelation follows the anti-LGBTQ bill

Actor, Adjetey Annan, has revealed that he once accepted a gay role in his early career stages. The “Pusher” actor stated on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM that he did not turn down a gay role in the ‘Run for your wife’ movie.

“This is a story that has gone through the process. This is a movie that somebody thought it was a nice subject of the day and why not just through into the market, it would draw the audience coming in.

So it was a two different thing in one, somebody was taking advantage of a scenario just to make money and the other it was well structured,” he added.

Meanwhile, the actor also revealed that he had earlier on rejected another offer to play a gay role. His argument was that the said role had no purpose and was only to cause controversy and a public stare – a situation he was not prepared to handle as a young actor.

The revelation by Adjetey Annan follows the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill which has generated debate across the country.

Source: Yen.com.gh