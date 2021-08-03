There are many unearthed talents in the country and young Master Atta Gad is one of them

The JHS student managed to build a plane with the rarest of products - an empty malt can

After days and nights of working on his masterpiece, Gad outdoored his airplane which actually flies

Atta Gad, a JHS one student of Dr. Saunders Memorial School in the Kintampo North Municipality, has dazzled his mates, teachers and entire community with his invention.

The young man envisioned a plane out of an empty can of malt and managed to make his dream a reality.

With other accoutrement and no background in aerodynamics and engineering, the young man put his brain to work and built a functioning plane.

Ghana's got talent: JHS student Atta Gad builds flying plane with can of malt

Source: Instagram

After working on his project in private, it was time to outdoor his work and he did so in grand style - wowing both teacher school authorities, his seniors, mates and juniors.

During the test flight, many people came out to witness the masterpiece and saw the malt can aeroplane in action for the very first time.

It is Atta Gad's dream to become a pilot and fly an aeroplane one day and has managed to make his own little strides to achieving that aim.

His aeroplane is able to move from one end to the other with the support of a capacitor and other electronic gadgets which supply power to the aeroplane to facilitate its movement and trajectory into the air.

Source: Yen Ghana