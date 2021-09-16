Three persons have been arrested for engaging in police recruitment fraud

They allegedly created a fake Facebook publication of the Volta Regional Police Commander to defraud people

Many people have reportedly fallen victim to their ways

Ho - The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested three young men for their involvement in police recruitment fraud.

The three, Amenya Bernard, aged 18, Godsway Adzika, and Godson Wemegah, both aged 21 were apprehended in Akatsi on September 14, 2021.

In a report filed by StarrNews, it was stated that they faked a Facebook publication believed to have been created by the Volta Regional Police Commander, Edward Oduro Kwanteng, seeking to help prospective recruits into the service.

3 persons arrested for police recruitment scam in Volta Region Photo credit: Ghana Police Service (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to the report, many people who fell victim to them have paid various sums of money with the hope of being favored in the ongoing exercise.

This is not the first time such information of middlemen scamming people with the intent of recruiting them into the security service has come up.

DSP Effia Tenge, the head of Police Public Affairs in the Volta Region, has called on the public not to fall for any of such scams.

Recruitment will be based on merit

The Ministry of Interior has stated that this year's recruitment into the various security services will purely be based on merit.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 10, the Ministry said the “recruitment will be based on merit”.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, said the 11,000 Ghanaians that will be recruited into services will enhance security in the country.

Source: Yen