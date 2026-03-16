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Stonebwoy: Dancehall Musician Mourns as His Close Friend Big Rock Passes Away
Celebrities

Stonebwoy: Dancehall Musician Mourns as His Close Friend Big Rock Passes Away

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • Stonebwoy has announced the death of his Atlanta-based associate, Big Rock's demise on Monday, March 16, 2026
  • The award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician grieved over his late passing in emotional social media posts
  • Many fans of Stonebwoy took to social media to sympathise with him following Big Rock's untimely demise

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Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has lost his close friend, Big Rock, who was based in Atlanta, US.

Stonebwoy, Big Rock, Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy loses his friend, Stonebwoy mourns, Burniton Music Group
Dancehall musician Stonebwoy mourns as his close friend Big Rock passes away. Photo source: @stonebwoy, @lupi_love_kyannel
Source: TikTok

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Burniton Music Group (BMG) announced the death of his close associate on his Snapchat account in the early morning of Monday, March 16, 2026.

What happened to Stonebwoy's friend Big Rock?

The exact circumstances surrounding the late Rock's demise remain unknown, with musician Stonebwoy sharing little information.

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According to some reports, the dancehall musician's Atlanta-based friend had been battling some health issues before his untimely death.

Stonebwoy shared several videos of his memorable moments with the late Rock at his residence during his previous trips to the US.

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In a series of Snapchat posts, the Silent Samurai hitmaker expressed how he was feeling pain following his late friend's demise.

He also detailed his relationship with the late Rock, whom he claimed took him as his little brother throughout their friendship.

Stonebwoy also described the deceased as his father and governor and detailed how he took him to his base in Atlanta for the first time.

The dancehall musician also dedicated his newly released music project, Torcher II, to his late friend, Rock.

The Instagram post of Stonebwoy mourning his close friend Big Rock is below:

Kofi Jamar loses his mother

Popular Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar lost his mother, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh, also known as Oheneafrewo.

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the Ekoso hitmaker took to his official Instagram page to announce his mother's demise at the age of 65.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the musician shared multiple photos of his late mother, with one of them showing him and the deceased showing off their close bond.

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In the caption of his post, Kofi expressed sadness as he grieved over the loss of his mother, whom he described as his queen and world.

He also invited his friends and fans to mourn with him and his family during their difficult period.

He wrote:

"I humbly invite y’all to come mourn with me. 💔💔😭 Things will never be the same. I lost my queen, and I lost my world. Farewell, Mama."

Kofi also shared the obituary post and details of his late mother's upcoming one-week observance service, which will be held at his family's residence near the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) building in Bantama, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

Kofi Jamar, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh, Kofi Jamar mother's passing, Ashanti Region, One-week observance, Kofi Jamar loses mother, Ghanaian rapper
Popular Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar mourns as his mother, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh, passes away. Photo source: @kofijamar
Source: Instagram

According to the multi-time Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominee, the solemn event for the late Winifred Prempeh will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with family and sympathisers expected to attend.

The Instagram post of Kofi Jamar announcing the death of his mother, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh, is below:

Stonebwoy's friend's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Read also

Popular Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar mourns as his mother passes away

Adolphine Royal Priesthood said:

"Aww, very sorry for that."

Andrewasiedudanqu commented:

"Sorry for your loss."

lupi_Love_Kyannel wrote:

"My condolences to you, Stonebwoy."

Mr Amprah's baby mama passes away

YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Amprah's baby mama, Nana Adwoa Adepa, suddenly passed away.

The popular Ghanaian skit maker grieved over his late girlfriend's demise on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to sympathise with Mr Amprah as he mourned Nana Adwoa Adepa's passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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