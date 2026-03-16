Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew headline the list of notable absentees from Ghana's squad for the upcoming March friendlies

Head coach Otto Addo has, however, handed debut call-ups to four new players, including France-based right-back Marvin Senaya

The Black Stars will face Austria national football team and Germany national football team as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has named a 29-man squad for upcoming friendly matches against Austria and Germany later this month, but several notable names were missing from the list.

The German-trained tactician unveiled his squad on Monday, March 16, as the Black Stars prepare for two key international tests.

While the squad features several familiar faces, a few players who had been tipped for inclusion failed to make the final cut.

Black Stars Squad: Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew Among Major Absentees

Source: Getty Images

5 players missing from Otto Addo’s squad

Augustine Boakye

The left-footed midfielder has been in outstanding form since the start of the year, delivering impressive performances for AS Saint Etienne in France’s second tier. With Mohammed Kudus unavailable due to injury, many expected Boakye to receive a call-up. However, the former West African Football Academy graduate was overlooked once again, despite his strong run of form. He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 24 games this term.

Ibrahim Osman

Another notable omission is the talented winger from the stables of the Right to Dream Academy. Osman joined Birmingham City during the second half of the 2025/26 season and appeared to be rediscovering his rhythm. With one goal and one assist in 10 appearances, many believed he had done enough to earn a call-up. Instead, the national team handlers opted for other options, leaving Osman’s chances of making the 2026 World Cup looking increasingly uncertain.

Abdul Baba Rahman

The experienced left-back was also absent from the squad once again. Rahman, who currently plays for PAOK FC in Greece, has remained away from the national team since the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. The 31-year-old had previously faced boos from sections of the Ghanaian supporters and later stepped away from national duty. Despite being one of Ghana’s more consistent performers in Europe and the ongoing issues in the left-back position, his situation with the Black Stars appears unchanged.

Felix Afena-Gyan

Once tipped as a potential successor to Asamoah Gyan, Felix Afena-Gyan has since slipped out of favour with the Ghana national football team.

Despite playing a key role in Ghana’s qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup—particularly in the playoff against Nigeria national football team—the forward has largely been overlooked by the national team handlers. Even a return of three goals in his last five matches was not enough to convince head coach Otto Addo to hand him a call-up.

Mohammed Kudus

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker has been sidelined since January after suffering a muscle injury. Kudus has been a key figure in Addo’s setup and played a vital role during Ghana’s qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His absence from the squad was largely expected as he continues his recovery, with reports suggesting he could return to action after the international break.

Andre Ayew

The veteran forward’s name has once again been left out, despite growing calls from some supporters for his return. Addo had previously explained that other players are currently ahead of Ayew in the pecking order. The former Black Stars captain recently joined NAC Breda and has scored once in 10 matches, which led to fresh speculation about a possible recall. However, the Ghana coach has maintained his stance, leaving Ayew out for yet another international window. The forward has not featured for the national team since March 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh