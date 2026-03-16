Ghanaians have been thrown into sorrow following the tragic news of a helicopter crash in Tema

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, in the wake of this sad news, is trending following a prophetic declaration he made a few days ago

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have expressed their deepest condolences to the affected families

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The founder and leader of Prayer Palace Ministry International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, is trending in the wake of the unfortunate reported helicopter crash.

This comes after the GH One TV reported that the helicopter crash near Oninku Park, Tema Community 1, has claimed the lives of two individuals.

Ghanaian Man of God, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, shares the vision he had about a plane crash Photo source: Prophet Emmanuel Adjei/Facebook, Anadolu/Getty Images, Nipa Denis/Getty Image

Source: UGC

Videos making rounds online showed Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, during his online prayer session, detailing a vision concerning a plane crash.

In that video, he stated that he foresaw that the plane, while in flight, was suddenly hit by a strong wind.

He added that the strong wind reportedly caused the aircraft to tumble to the ground.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei then urged persons intending to travel by flight to pray fervently in the wake of his vision.

"There is a strong wind. If you are planning to travel, pray seriously. A plane has dropped. A strong wind has turned the plane upside down. It turned upside down and dropped to the ground. It is a bad wind."

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has got tongues wagging following his prophetic declaration about a plane. Photo credit: Prophet Emmanuel Adjei﻿/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He then prayed, calling on God to have mercy on Ghanaians and prevent any disaster from befalling travellers.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy.

Reactions to helicopter crash

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have expressed diverse opinions.

Isaac Ofori stated:

"It seems this helicopter flew over Kasoa a few minutes or an hour ago. I was wondering why it was flying so low. Too bad!"

Efo Kossi Hallo opined:

"I am sure it is that blue helicopter which was doing emergency landings here and there last year. RIP to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the rest"

Prince Westfocus opined:

"Hmm, ever since NDC came into power, a lot has been happening. That is why I didn't like the idea of NDC coming into power. Now I can't even eat or sleep."

Pizarro Adjei Desmond wrote:

"May their souls rest in peace. Our leaders don’t think about we the ordinary Ghanaians. They will buy aircraft for themselves and leave our roads unattended. "

Jonathan Alagum-Eta Asapio said:

"And who are those two people dead? Update the public with their identities."

Abubakar Sarene Sumaila added:

"Ghana, my beloved country, let's be mindful and cautious. This might be as a result of a fault in the helicopter, yet we decided to put it in use. In any case, may the souls of the departed rest in peace."

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Parliament fulfilled

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah concerning Ghana's Parliament had come to pass

The prophecy came in the wake of the demise of the Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Naser Toure Mahama.

Source: YEN.com.gh