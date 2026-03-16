Controversy erupted soon after Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad for the March international friendlies

The debate centres on the inclusion of Marvin Senaya in the line-up for the upcoming matches against Austria and Germany

Born in France, Senaya is the son of former Togolese international Yao Mawuko Senaya and also has Ghanaian heritage

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Otto Addo released his 26-man squad on Monday, March 16, for upcoming friendlies against Austria and Germany, and one name immediately caught attention: Marvin Senaya.

The France-born defender earns his first call-up to the Black Stars as Ghana searches for stability at right-back.

Since John Paintsil and Samuel Inkoom called time on their careers, the national team has struggled to find a consistent option in the position.

How Marvin Senaya Ended Up in Both Ghana and Togo Squads

Source: Getty Images

Alidu Seidu has shown promise at Stade Rennes, but he is more of a case of misprofiling since he plays as a right centre-half at club level.

Hence, drafting him as a primary full-back or wing-back would be a tad too difficult for the diminutive defender.

Away from Alidu, Tariq Lamptey, Ghana’s preferred choice, has been plagued by injuries, leaving a critical gap.

Watch a compilation of Senaya's performance this season on X:

Enter Senaya. The Auxerre defender brings an attacking mindset. Known for his work rate, pace, and defensive reliability, he excels at tackling, intercepting, and making overlapping runs.

He is highly involved defensively as well, ranking high in aerial duels and clearances, while also contributing to the attack.

According to WhoScored.com, Senaya enjoys dribbling, crossing, and tackling - traits of the modern right-back.

How Marvin Senaya Ended Up in Both Ghana and Togo Squads

Source: Getty Images

Marvin Senaya's dual eligibility dilemma

His inclusion in Otto Addo's squad immediately sparked excitement among Black Stars fans, who have longed for a player with his profile.

Yet a twist complicates the situation: Senaya had previously been included in Togo’s squad for friendlies against Guinea and Niger.

Senaya was born in France and is the son of former Togolese international Yao Mawuko Senaya, Ghanasoccernet reports.

Reports indicate he also has Ghanaian roots, making him eligible to represent the Black Stars.

Ironically, it was Ghana's neighbours that named Senaya first on their list for games against Guinea and Niger. But it appears the Black Stars would steal a march on Patrice Neveu's side.

Ghana's history with nationality dilemma

This is not the first time Addo has navigated such a situation.

In March 2024, he called up Mohamed Diomande of Rangers at the time for friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda despite Diomande’s involvement with the Ivory Coast U23 side.

Diomande, a Right to Dream Academy graduate who grew up in Ghana but was born in Ivory Coast, ultimately declined to represent Ghana.

But Senaya's case seems different. With the World Cup approaching and Ghana’s right-back position in urgent need of reinforcement, Senaya could be tempted to choose the Black Stars over Togo.

His decision may provide the national team with the stability it has been seeking for years in a key defensive role.

Kudus, Ayew lead Black Stars absentees

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted six high-profile players missing from the 26-man squad.

Topping the list of notable absentees are Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew, who will not feature in Ghana’s upcoming March friendlies.

Source: YEN.com.gh