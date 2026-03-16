Apostle Ray Michael, head pastor of Cedar Impact Miracle Centre, has criticised the practice of preaching sermons at dawn in major cities

According to the Apostle, modern communities have evolved and are now more cosmopolitan, with people from diverse cultures and religions

His comments have sparked debate online, with many discussing the balance between religious freedom and public noise concerns

Ray Michael, head pastor of Cedar Impact Miracle Centre, has called for strict action against preachers who broadcast sermons at dawn, arguing that the practice has become outdated and disruptive in modern communities.

According to the pastor, dawn broadcasting was a practice that originated in small farming communities where people woke up very early to begin their daily activities.

Apostle Ray Michael says dawn sermon broadcasting should no longer be tolerated in modern communities. Photo credit: Ray Michael Ministries

Source: Facebook

In such settings, he said, preachers used those early hours to reach residents with their evangelical messages.

However, he believes the circumstances that justified the practice in the past no longer exist. He explained that many towns have now developed into cosmopolitan communities with people from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.

Because of this diversity, he argued that broadcasting sermons at dawn could create discomfort for residents who may not share the same religious beliefs or who simply want peace during early morning hours.

The pastor argues that dawn preaching practices were suited to farming communities but not modern cities. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

The pastor, therefore, insisted that authorities should take the matter seriously, suggesting that individuals who engage in dawn broadcasting should be reprimanded and made to face legal consequences.

His remarks have since sparked discussions online, with many social media users debating the balance between religious expression and the need for quiet in modern urban communities.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens support ban of dawn broadcasting

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the subject of banning dawn broadcasting in major cities. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Emmanuel commented:

"Common sense is talking. the Spirit is gradually quenching."

Counsellor Kittson Adams said:

"Very soon, all-night sessions will also be banned. The service is such a nuisance. Every Friday, the noise I have put up with is so bad."

Bobson noted:

"Apostle, it’s a nuisance, but this same thing has saved a lot of people now by grace you are up there, please leave it for some of us who are now starting, at least people are preaching."

Piero opined:

"John 1:23-24 says I heard a voice crying in the wilderness. Please forget about the fence wall, the word of God penetrates everywhere."

Survivor said:

"So what at all is he teaching the youth."

Evangelist Pepprah also said:

"I think you have to put this in context, depending on the environment, dawn broadcasting is still relevant. Please, you can come again and explain better, putting it in context. I believe the dawn broadcast is still relevant and must be encouraged. Thank you."

Adom Reign shared:

"Apostle, there is nothing wrong with that. You may not know what someone is going through at that particular time, God can use the person preaching at dawn to change somebody."

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Source: YEN.com.gh