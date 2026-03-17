Marvin Senaya has reportedly turned down the opportunity to represent Togo at the international level in favour of Ghana

The 25-year-old was named in the provisional squads of both nations for this month’s friendlies

Born in France, Senaya is the son of former Togolese international Yao Mawuko Senaya and also has Ghanaian roots

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Marvin Senaya has secured his international allegiance and will represent the Black Stars instead of Togo.

Senaya’s call-up to Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for this month’s friendlies initially sparked both excitement and confusion among fans.

Marvin Senaya snubs Togo to represent Ghana at the international level. Photo credit: Thomas Samson/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Marvin Senaya snubs Togo for Ghana

The 25-year-old right-back had already been named in Togo’s squad for matches against Guinea and Niger.

Days later, Ghana named him in their squad, raising questions about where his international future truly lies.

But the Ghana FA has now moved to clear the air. Spokesperson Henry Asante Twum confirmed that the player has committed to Ghana after a series of discussions with the federation.

“Without a player’s word, I think it will be unprofessional to announce a squad when the player hasn’t agreed, when the club hasn’t agreed. There is that assurance that he would make it," he said, as cited by 3news.

"The FA has been engaging him a number of times. We’ve had conversations with him over a long period of time, and he has accepted to play for us [Black Stars of Ghana]."

Senaya is one of four new faces invited for the upcoming friendlies against Austria and Germany as Ghana steps up efforts to reinforce the squad with players of Ghanaian descent, according to Ghanafa.org.

His arrival comes at a crucial time, with the Black Stars struggling for consistency at right-back in recent years, making his profile a timely addition.

Watch a compilation of Senaya's displays at Auxerre on X:

Does Senaya solve Ghana's RB problem?

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Denis Odoi, Fatawu Mohammed, and Kamaradini Mamudu have all been given opportunities in the role, yet none have managed to make it their own.

Tariq Lamptey, widely regarded as the natural fit, has been hampered by recurring injuries, often ruling him out of selection.

Denis Odoi, Alidu Seidu and Tariq Lamptey have previously played in the right-back role for Ghana. Photos by Visionhaus, Chung Sung-Jun and Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Even FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi, who has attracted interest from Liverpool, has been deployed as a makeshift right-back under Otto Addo.

As a result, Senaya’s inclusion – just three months before the start of the 2026 World Cup – is viewed by many Black Stars fans as a step in the right direction.

With friendlies against Austria and Germany on the horizon, Otto Addo and his technical team will be keen to assess new options as they fine-tune the squad for the challenges ahead.

According to FIFA, Ghana has been drawn in Group L at the global showpiece alongside Panama, Croatia, and England.

Ayew leads 6 key Black Stars exclusions

In another Black Stars-related publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted six high-profile players missing from the 26-man squad.

Leading the list of absentees are Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew, who will not feature in Ghana’s upcoming March friendlies.

Source: YEN.com.gh