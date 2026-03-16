A video of Vincent Ekow Assafuah and his wife, Dr Charis, appearing to argue at Old Trafford has sparked reactions on social media

The newlyweds were in Manchester to watch a match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, days after the MP faced allegations from TikToker Lopez

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens describing it as an example of tension, while others played it off

A video of an encounter between Old Tafo Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Ekow Assafuah, and his wife, Dr Charis, at Old Trafford in England, has sparked reactions on social media.

Vincent Assafuah's encounter with his wife Dr Charis at Old Trafford trends amid his scandal with TikToker Lopez. Image credit: @phamous.com

Source: TikTok

The popular Ghanaian legislator tied the knot to his sweetheart, Dr Charis, a medical doctor and popular TikToker, at a grand ceremony at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

According to reports, several high-ranking politicians, including the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Oforikrom MP Michael Kwasi Aidoo, former Manhyia South MP and Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye.

TikToker accuses Vincent Assafuah of solicitation

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, a few days after the MP’s wedding, Ghanaian TikToker Lopez accused him of wooing her a few months before his marriage.

She shared several videos on her official TikTok page alleging that she had had interactions with Assafuah five months before his wedding to Dr Charis and that they even went on a date.

On March 12, Vincent Assafuah responded in an interview, denying any interaction with the TikToker and threatening legal action.

“First and foremost, let me indicate that I have not dealt with anybody like that. What has been put out there is palpable falsehood. It has nothing to do with the truth. I have not entered her DM."

"I have not exchanged any messages with her whatsoever. I don't know where she got those screenshots from,” he said.

Lopez later apologised for her claims, stating that she had faced multiple threats and wanted to move on with her life.

Below is a Facebook video of Lopez speaking about her alleged interactions with Vincent Assafuah.

Vincent Assafuah and Charis’ Manchester encounter trends

On Sunday, March 15, the newlyweds travelled to Manchester, England, to watch a football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

A video of the duo abroad sparked mixed reactions on social media, with netizens discussing their body language.

As they were at the stadium, they engaged in an apparent debate on an issue before posing for a photo.

Some netizens described the moment as wholesome, while others claimed it was a testy moment between the pair amid the scandals swirling around their marriage.

The TikTok video is below.

Akosua Allegation wades into the controversy between Lopez and Vincent Assafuah and levels new claims against the lawmaker. Image credit: @lopez_official0, VincentEkowAssafuah/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Akosua Allegation slams Vincent Assafuah

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Akosua Allegation backed Lopez amid her ongoing scandal with Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah.

In a video, she said Lopez was speaking the truth and levelled fresh allegations against the embattled NPP legislator.

Source: YEN.com.gh