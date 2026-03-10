A Ghanaian youth’s comment on the ongoing security service recruitment has sparked widespread discussion across social media.

2028 Election: Gh Man’s Comments on NDC Amid Ongoing Security Service Recruitment Spark Reactions

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on YEN.com.gh on March 9, 2026, aimed at amplifying the voices of concerned applicants and educating the public on the disqualification of two candidates, Teye Solomon weighed in on the broader impact of the exercise.

Although he did not specify whether he was among the 2025/2026 applicants, Teye highlighted both the benefits and challenges experienced during the recruitment process, noting the extensive feedback shared online by other applicants.

“This recruitment will definitely influence the votes of Ghanaian youth, and if the youths vote based on this in 2028, then NDC stands strong,” Teye wrote.

The recruitment process, which has leveraged technology to simplify access for both applicants and facilitators, has nonetheless faced challenges. Technical issues during the aptitude test phase and delays in the release of results have left many applicants uncertain about whether they qualify for the next stage.

These delays have intensified discussions online, with several applicants expressing frustrations over the “pending” status of their results and calling for clarity from the authorities.

As the process unfolds, Teye Solomon’s comment underscores how public perception of national exercises, such as security service recruitment, can extend beyond administrative matters and into the political discourse ahead of the 2028 elections.

Read the comments on the Facebook post below.

Government justifies reasons for disqualifying two applicants

On March 9, 2026, online discussions surged after reasons for disqualifying certain applicants from the recent Ghanaian Security Service recruitment emerged.

Content creator Godwin Facult stressed the issue in a TikTok video, drawing attention to the disqualifications.

The video showcased two screenshots from the C-SERP portal, sharing the aptitude test results of two applicants who were disqualified, sparking widespread debate.

The government explains why two security service applicants were disqualified after the aptitude tests in early 2026. Image credit: Ghana Army

Source: Facebook

‘Disqualified’ test result sparks reactions

From the screenshots, one applicant was disqualified for failing to meet the minimum pass mark of 65% required on the aptitude test.

The second applicant’s disqualification was linked to multiple proctoring violations that were said to have exceeded the permissible limit.

These details triggered widespread engagement online, with many applicants flocking to the comment sections to share their perspectives.

Discussions ranged from analysis of the test requirements to personal experiences with the recruitment process, highlighting the stakes involved in the ongoing selection.

For many, the disqualifications stressed the importance of adherence to examination standards and the impact of online platforms in shaping public discourse around the recruitment processes.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, Dora Esinam also stepped in with timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date for the results to be published, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot if their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly in the frame.

Source: YEN.com.gh