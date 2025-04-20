Antoine Semenyo is enjoying a standout season at Bournemouth, turning heads with his impressive performances

Tottenham are currently leading the race to sign the £70 million-rated forward

With growing interest from top Premier League clubs, the Ghanaian international is firmly in demand

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a major summer swoop for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo and are reportedly willing to make a substantial investment to bring him to North London.

The Ghanaian international, who joined the Cherries for £10 million in 2023, has been one of the breakout stars of the season with 16 goal contributions across all competitions.

Semenyo has been a key player under manager Andoni Iraola, helping Bournemouth reach the FA Cup quarter-finals. Photo: Casper Hughes.

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Sunderland loanee, under contract until 2029, has netted eight goals and provided five assists in 31 Premier League appearances this season.

The Ghana international signed a new deal last year, keeping him at the club for another four years and giving Bournemouth full control over his future.

His dynamic displays have not only impressed Spurs but also sparked interest from other top Premier League sides, including Manchester United.

Spurs ready to splash €60 million

According to reports from Fichajes, Tottenham are prepared to pay up to €60 million (around £70 million) to land the 25-year-old attacker.

The chance to play for a more ambitious club competing for trophies could be a massive step forward in Semenyo’s career.

Having already proven himself in the Premier League, the move to Tottenham could offer him a bigger platform and more opportunities in European competitions.

A fresh start for Spurs?

Despite sitting 15th in the Premier League, Tottenham remain hopeful of turning their season around.

They are currently in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League, and winning the competition could secure a Champions League spot next season.

Adding a player like Semenyo could inject much-needed energy and creativity into the squad as Spurs look to rebuild and re-establish themselves as contenders on all fronts.

According to Yahoo Sports, Bournemouth justify their demand by pointing to similar fees paid for other Premier League wingers, such as Manchester United’s £80 million signing of Antony and Chelsea’s £62 million purchase of Mykhailo Mudryk, who has struggled to make an impact.

