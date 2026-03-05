Kumawood actor Michael Afrane attended the one-week observation of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law, Andrews Amankwah

He said the arrest of actress Patricia Osei Boateng does not automatically mean she is guilty

Afrane urged the public to allow the police and the courts to complete investigations before concluding

Kumawood actor Michael Afrane has shared his thoughts on the ongoing case involving actress Patricia Osei Boateng, urging the public to allow the legal process to unfold before reaching a conclusion.

Afrane made the remarks after attending the one-week observation held in honour of Andrews Amankwah, the father-in-law of NDC communications officer Sammy Gyamfi.

The event brought together family members, sympathisers and a few figures from the entertainment industry who gathered to support the bereaved family.

Michael Afrane hinted at Patricia Osei's innocence

Speaking about the situation, Afrane said the fact that Patricia Osei has been arrested and is assisting with investigations does not automatically mean she is guilty.

According to him, the matter is now before the law, and only the courts can determine the truth after the full facts have been examined.

He explained that in some cases, people may live with their partners for years without truly knowing the details of what they do.

Because of that, he believes someone can find themselves caught up in a situation they may not have been fully aware of.

Afrane noted that once a high-profile case emerges, many claims and accusations usually begin circulating from different directions.

In his view, that is why the public must be careful about the conclusions they draw before the investigation is completed.

Michael Afrane appealed for the Kumawood industry

He also appealed for the Kumawood industry not to be dragged into the matter unnecessarily.

According to him, members of the movie industry are only observing the developments like everyone else.

They should not be made part of the controversy simply because Patricia Osei is an actress.

“We are only hoping she is genuinely not guilty,” he said, explaining that sometimes a person may stay with a spouse without knowing the kind of activities the partner is involved in.

Afrane added that investigators may still invite such a person to assist with inquiries simply because of their relationship with the suspect. In his view, that alone should not be taken as proof of wrongdoing.

For now, the Kumawood actor believes patience is key. As the investigation continues, he says the most important thing is to allow the courts and the police to do their work while the truth gradually comes to light.

