Ghana is set to take on Wales in a historic pre-World Cup friendly as part of their preparations for the Mundial

Aside from the game against Wales, the Black Stars will take on Austria, Germany and Mexico to fine-tune the squad before the global showpiece

The West African nation have been drawn in Group L, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, will travel to the United Kingdom for a landmark friendly against Wales in Cardiff as preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup gather pace.

The encounter carries historic weight for the European side.

The Black Stars will become the first African nation to play against Wales in Cardiff when the two sides meet in June. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Visionhaus/Getty.

Ghana to face Wales in historic match

According to BBC Sport, Wales will host African opposition for the very first time when they welcome Ghana to the Cardiff City Stadium on June 2.

The fixture will be played exactly nine days before the global tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Interestingly, Wales’ only previous meeting with an African opponent came in June 1998 when they faced Tunisia in Tunis. That match featured current Welsh head coach Craig Bellamy during his playing days.

Wales still has work to do before confirming their ticket to the tournament in North America. Bellamy’s men must first navigate the play-off pathway scheduled for March.

According to UEFA, they begin with a crucial clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 26. Victory there would set up a decisive play-off final against either Italy or Northern Ireland on March 31.

For Ghana, the meeting with Wales fits into a carefully designed build-up plan as head coach Otto Addo looks to fine-tune his squad ahead of football’s biggest stage.

Ghana will be making its fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup finals in the upcoming tournament. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Ghana friendly match lineups before WC

Before confirming the Welsh fixture, the Black Stars had already scheduled warm-up games against Austria, Germany, and Mexico.

The matches against Austria and Germany will be played this month, offering the technical team a chance to measure the squad against strong European opposition. Ghana will later face Mexico on May 22 in another preparatory test.

However, Ghana’s Sports Minister Kofi Adams earlier indicated that the Mexico encounter would serve a slightly different purpose. The match is expected to give opportunities to players on the fringes of the squad.

“The Mexico game will not be played by fully active players. We want to use the Mexico one to try players who will not have the opportunity to play in the competitive friendly that FIFA use to rank teams."

Meanwhile, Ghana, unlike Wales, have already secured their place at the World Cup and knows the scale of the challenge awaiting them in the group stage.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto.

Five days later, they will take on England at Boston Stadium before concluding the group phase against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

