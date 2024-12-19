Basketball player Chendall Weaver's life and career explored

If you are a college basketball fan, you might be familiar with Chendall Weaver. As a standout junior guard for the Texas Longhorns, Weaver has been making waves with his impressive performances on the court. His exceptional skills, dedication, and athleticism have earned him recognition and admiration.

Chendall Weaver #2 of the Texas Longhorns reacts during games against the Colorado State Rams (L) and the Tennessee Volunteers. Photo: Jared C. Tilton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chendall Weaver's profile summary

Full name Chendall Weaver Gender Male Date of birth 12 October 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Shonda Perkins Father Broderick Carter (step-father) Siblings Three (half-siblings) Relationship status Single School Mansfield Timberview High School University University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), University of Texas at Austin Profession Basketball player Instagram @ch3ndall

Chendall Weaver's biography

The up-and-coming basketball star was born on 12 October 2003 in Dallas, Texas, USA. What is Chendall Weaver's age? He is 21 years old (as of 2024), and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Chendall lived in several areas of the Metroplex during his childhood, including Red Oak, Grand Prairie, Arlington, and Mansfield.

Chendall Weaver's siblings

Top-5 facts about Chendall Weaver. Photo: David Buono/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The college athlete comes from a close-knit family with three older half-siblings. He has two older half-brothers, Cameron Corsey and Chandler Carter and a half-sister, Chennedy Carter. Chendall Weaver's sister is a professional basketball player for the Chicago Sky of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

During the off-season, she also plays for the Wuhan Shengfan of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

Chendall Weaver's parents

Chendall Weaver's mother is Shonda Perkins. Information about his biological father is unknown. Weaver's mother and his step-father, Broderick Carter, separated when they were young, leaving Shonda to juggle her teaching job while raising four kids. Shonda Perkins is a third-grade teacher at Imogene Gideon Elementary School in Mansfield, Texas.

Chendall's half-sister disclosed how their mother struggled to provide for them. She told The New York Times in 2019:

Three brothers, one house, a mother trying hard to provide — I was away from my dad — it all pushes you and makes you want to work hard, do great things and go to great heights.

Chendall Weaver's basketball career

Chendall gained recognition while attending Mansfield Timberview High School in Mansfield, Texas, where he played for the school's basketball team. After graduating high school in 2022, Chendall enrolled at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) for the 2022-23 season.

His impressive first-year performances earned him recognition and accolades, paving the way for his transfer to the University of Texas at Austin in 2023.

Chendall Weaver's stats

According to The Texas Longhorns website, Weaver averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game as a high school senior (2021-22), leading his team to a 36-5 overall record and the Class 5A state championship game.

As a freshman at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), Chendall averaged 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He earned the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Freshman of the Year award.

In his sophomore year at the University of Texas, Austin (2023-24), he played in all 34 games (six starts), averaging 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Chendall's junior season (2024-25) has seen him play 11 games (eight starts). He has averaged 23.3 minutes per game and contributed 7.5 points per game. Additionally, he averages 2.5 personal fouls per game.

According to Sports Illustrated, veteran Houston coach Kelvin Sampson praised Weaver during one of his top performances in January 2024:

You know the guy that's made a difference on their team -- I think their best defensive guard is Weaver. When a kid like him sets the standard, the other guys are better. So I'm not taking anything against any other kids, but I will sit here and give a big shout-out to the Weaver kid. He's tough. He's an athlete who plays athletics.

FAQs

Who is the Texas player named Weaver? The Texas player is Chendall Weaver, a junior guard for the University of Texas Longhorns men's basketball team. Who are the parents of Chendall Weaver? Chendall Weaver's parents are Shonda Perkins and Broderick Carter. His mother, Shonda, is a third-grade teacher. Who is Chendall Weaver's sister? Chendall Weaver's half-sister is Chennedy Carter, a WNBA professional basketball player. What is Chendall Weaver's age? He is 21 years old (as of 2024), having been born on 12 October 2003. How tall is Chendall Weaver? Chendall Weaver is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. What is Chendall Weaver's condition? The basketball star has no medical condition, and although his light skin tone and eyes may suggest albinism, he does not have it. Is Chendall Weaver NBA Draft eligible? Chendall Weaver is currently draft-eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft. He is a junior in college, and players can declare for the NBA Draft after their junior year.

Chendall Weaver has generated interest from fans due to his impressive basketball court performances. As a junior guard for the Texas Longhorns, Weaver has consistently showcased his talents, propelling his name into the limelight. He comes from a close-knit family with three older half-siblings: brothers Chandler Carter and Cameron Corsey and sister Chennedy Carter.

