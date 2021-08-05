The Ghanaian writer, filmmaker, and art historian was honoured as the Woman of the Year in Cultural Arts Award

She received the award at the Ghana Woman of the Year Honours held on July 1, 2021

Nana Oforiatta Ayim is also the founder of ANO Institute of Arts and Knowledge

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian writer, filmmaker, and art historian, Nana Oforiatta Ayim, has been honoured with the Woman of the Year in Cultural Arts Award at the Ghana Woman of the Year Honours, held on Sunday, July 1.

The founder of the ANO Institute of Arts and Knowledge joined a host of women leaders who were honoured for their significant impact on the Ghanaian society.

The Cultural Arts Award adds to the list of laurels obtained by Nana Ofosuaa Ayim in recent years for her contribution to art and the nation.

Nana Oforiatta Ayim: Ghanaian writer honoured with Woman of the Year Award in Cultural Arts. Image: Nana Oforiatta Ayim

Source: Instagram

Other achievements

Ayim was named one of 12 African women making history in 2016, and one of 100 women of 2020 by Okayafrica, according to citinewsroom.com.

The Ghanaian high-achieving woman was also named one of the Apollo 40 under 40; one of 50 African Trailblazers by The Africa Report; a Quartz Africa Innovator in 2017.

Besides the aforementioned, she has also won the 2015 Art & Technology Award from LACMA, the 2016 AIR Award.

At the Ghana Woman of the Year Honours 2021, Nana Ofosuaa Ayim was honoured alongside other women such as Abena Osei-Poku, the MD of Absa Bank Ghana, Doreen Andoh of the Multimedia Group, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Botchway, actress Akofa Edjeani, and musician Becca.

The honourees were selected by a distinguished board of achievers who used clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprisesd the most deserving women in various fields.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Ghanaian police officer receives award

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, who is known for his self-financed benevolent deeds toward the deprived and society, has disclosed that it is a calling.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the junior police officer indicated that God revealed his purpose to him and aligns the people who deserve upliftment from their conditions to him for assistance.

According to Lance Corporal Agbeko, although he had faced setbacks, including some people claiming he is attempting to make the ruling government unpopular, he has no ill intentions toward anyone.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen