One of Ghanaian dancer Afronita's coursemates shared a lovely video of her attending lectures at the University of Ghana

In the video, Afronita looked shy as her coursemate took a video of her in the lecture hall and she tapped her in a playful manner to tell her to stop

Many people in the comment section wished they were the young man seated next to the talented dancer

Talented Ghanaian dancer, Afronita's coursemate shared an exciting video of her attending lectures at the University of Ghana.

Afronita attends lectures

Afronita's coursemate with the TikTok handle @golden7648, shared a heartwarming video of her attending lectures at one of the halls on the University of Ghana campus.

Golden's desk was beside that of Afronita, and in the video, she was too shy to take a video of Afronita as she was unsure of how she was going to react.

The video canned through the lecture hall floor before settling on the AfroStar Kids Academy founder.

When the video landed on the 21-year-old dancer, she was shy as she looked down and moments later playfully tapped Golden.

Video of Afronita in class

Reactions to video of Afronita in class

The young man seated next to Afronita caught the attention of many people in the comment section as they watched how he fanned himself in the video.

Others also shared funny reactions about how the young man had made it in life and how they wished they were the young man.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

ADUTWUMWAA🇬🇭 said:

"The guy sitting besides her thinks he has made it in life 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Berlinda said:

"Chale the guy is sweating la, STARGYAL is sitting beside me 😂😂😂 pressure."

immakwart🇬🇭 said:

"🤣🤣🤣That guy sitting beside her tho, he is blushing 🤣🤣🤣."

Yamzy Conteh🇬🇲 said:

"Eyyy the people in this class are very lucky ooo you got to see our star almost every week ooo but we are dying to meet her even once 😂😂😂."

Afronita's fans defend her online

YEN.com.gh reported that many Nigerians were not happy when Nigerian singer Ruger crowned Ghanaian dancer Afronita as the queen of the Toma Toma dance challenge.

Ruger's comment under Afronita's post excited her fans, so they shared a screenshot of Ruger's comment and reposted it on TikTok.

Nigerians were not pleased with the actions of Afrinita's fans, and they called them out in the comment section, resulting in an online banter.

