News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that a dispatch rider who was part of an advanced team for Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has died in a fatal accident

According to a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team was en route to Wa to wait for Alban Bagbin who is supposed to be in the Upper West region on Saturday, August 7

According to reports reaching starrfm.com.gh, a vehicle allegedly run into the convoy at Konongo, killing the rider instantly.

According to a witness, the accident occurred at exactly 9:00 AM, Friday, August 6, 2021.

“The dispatch rider, who was clearing the way for the Speaker, died in the accident which occurred at around 9:00 AM exactly at Juaso; before Juaso Junction in the Ashanti Region,” the witness said.

The body of the police escort is being transferred from the Juaso Government Hospital to Accra.

The Speaker is currently in his office, starrfm.com.gh can confirm, contrary to reports that he was also involved in the accident.

In other news, five persons died in an accident that occurred at Omenako near Suhum on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The deceased were onboard a Hyundai H100 minibus traveling en route to Accra from Nkawkaw.

According to a Citinews report, the driver of the minibus wrongfully overtook a vehicle ahead of him on the blindside of the traffic from the opposite direction.

The vehicle collided with a trailer truck with registration number GN 6885-20 in the process, which resulted in the fatalities.

