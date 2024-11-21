Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has reiterated her utmost belief in her husband's potential to transform the economy

She noted that amidst the country's economic turmoil, her husband, an economist, is the best person to lead the country

She urged all Ghanaians to vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party in the December 7 polls

In an interview on GTV, the Second Lady stated that her husband has the necessary leadership qualities and vision to drastically transform the country’s fortunes, particularly during these trying times.

She stressed that a vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming December 7 elections was and progress.

She said the Vice President’s experience and proven track record as an innovator make him the most capable leader to steer the country towards a sustainable future.

Extolling her husband’s virtues, she described him as an honest, hard-working, intelligent man with bold solutions to the country’s problems.

She urged Ghanaians to pass the baton of leadership to Dr Bawumia so that the country could grow rapidly.

Samira calls for massive votes for husband

Earlier, Samira Bawumia said her husband has exceptional leadership qualities that will help him develop Ghana; hence, she is calling for massive votes for him.

She said this at a gathering of NPP supporters at Effiakuma Zongo, also known as VIP, in Takoradi, ahead of the party's manifesto launch.

“Ghana’s future will be better if Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes president,” she said.

She named the many social interventions initiated by President Akufo-Addo during his almost eight years in office.

Samira added that these social interventions will continue under a Bawumia-led government.

For instance, she said the free SHS needs to continue so more children can have access to education.

Samira added that she was born and bred in a Zongo community, and education has brought her this far. She used her story to emphasise the importance of the free SHS.

